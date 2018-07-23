Log in
VERISIGN (VRSN)
07/23/2018 | 03:15pm VERISIGN, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
07/17 VERISIGN : Happy World Emoji Day!
PU
VeriSign : Happy National Vanilla Ice Cream Day!

07/23/2018 | 04:23pm CEST

Today is National Vanilla Ice Cream Day. How are you celebrating?

At Verisign, we did a quick search on NameStudioTM, our easy-to-use, domain name suggestion tool to see what interesting .com and .net domain names were available to register today … and here are some of our favorites!

AVAILABLE .COM AND .NET DOMAIN NAMES*

.COM

vanillachurn.com
summericetreats.com
redcherryvanilla.com
makemysundae.com
crunchytoppings.com
thevanillamilkshake.com
superwafflecone.com
skinnyvanillabean.com
milkcreamdream.com
frenchvanillabliss.com

.NET

vanillachurn.net
summericetreats.net
redcherryvanilla.net
makemysundae.net
crunchytoppings.net
thevanillamilkshake.net
superwafflecone.net
skinnyvanillabean.net
milkcreamdream.net
frenchvanillabliss.net

What's yours?

Tell us what great .com and .net domain names you've found on NameStudio here.

And check back soon to see what day we're celebrating next. Better yet, subscribe to the Verisign blog to have the posts delivered directly to your inbox.

Happy National Vanilla Ice Cream Day!

*Available as of July 23, 2018

The user is solely responsible for ensuring that the registration of any domain name listed herein or based on NameStudio domain search data does not violate any third-party trademarks or other intellectual property.

Disclaimer

VeriSign Inc. published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 14:22:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 214 M
EBIT 2018 804 M
Net income 2018 533 M
Debt 2018 810 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 34,04
P/E ratio 2019 30,76
EV / Sales 2018 15,8x
EV / Sales 2019 15,1x
Capitalization 18 351 M
Technical analysis trends VERISIGN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 126 $
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. James Bidzos Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Todd B. Strubbe Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George E. Kilguss CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Burt Kaliski Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Roger H. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERISIGN30.28%18 226
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.61%136 998
ACCENTURE8.77%112 487
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES48.01%110 330
VMWARE, INC.21.49%61 843
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING17.19%60 378
