Verizon Communications : Charge like lightning, using Lightning with the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ Power Bank, available for pre-order exclusively at Verizon and Belkin

Portable batteries keep us selfie-ing, snapping, posting stories, tagging friends in viral videos well beyond our smartphones battery capacity. And traditionally, you need one cable to charge your iPhone or iPad with a portable battery and then a second cable to charge the battery itself.

Belkin now has a one cable solution - the BOOST↑CHARGE™ Power Bank with Lightning Connector, a Verizon exclusive. Charge the battery with the same cable you charge your iPhone with. So the only cable needed is the one you already have. One less cable to worry about in this world of dongles, cables, and adapters.