VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS (VZ)
Verizon Communications : Charge like lightning, using Lightning with the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ Power Bank, available for pre-order exclusively at Verizon and Belkin

07/30/2018 | 06:22pm CEST

Portable batteries keep us selfie-ing, snapping, posting stories, tagging friends in viral videos well beyond our smartphones battery capacity. And traditionally, you need one cable to charge your iPhone or iPad with a portable battery and then a second cable to charge the battery itself.

Belkin now has a one cable solution - the BOOST↑CHARGE™ Power Bank with Lightning Connector, a Verizon exclusive. Charge the battery with the same cable you charge your iPhone with. So the only cable needed is the one you already have. One less cable to worry about in this world of dongles, cables, and adapters.

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 16:21:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 130 B
EBIT 2018 29 453 M
Net income 2018 18 071 M
Debt 2018 110 B
Yield 2018 4,59%
P/E ratio 2018 11,82
P/E ratio 2019 11,03
EV / Sales 2018 2,47x
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
Capitalization 211 B
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 56,2 $
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lowell C. McAdam Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans Erik Vestberg CTO, President-Global Networks & Executive VP
Clarence Otis Independent Director
Richard L. Carrión Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.74%211 470
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-5.10%96 599
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.39%76 970
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 292
TELEFONICA-5.65%46 182
ORANGE1.07%44 349
