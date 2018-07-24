Verizon Communications : Keeps Pace in Wireless Industry, Adding Subscribers -- 2nd Update

By Sarah Krouse

Verizon Communications Inc. bolstered its base of wireless phone subscribers in the second quarter as industrywide promotions died down and the company avoided the deal making that is reshaping its rivals.

The largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers gained a net 199,000 new phone connections during the period, after losing some of those customers in the early months of the year. Revenue gains in the wireless division offset declines in Verizon's landline business and flat revenues in its Oath internet business.

Shares of Verizon rose less than 1% in afternoon trading.

Cellphone promotions subsided in the wireless industry in the first half of the year, alleviating some pressure on Verizon as it defends its subscriber base. Verizon has recently tried to sell subscribers on more flexible, tiered "unlimited plans," which allow subscribers to mix the data allotments within family plans.

The company "appears to also be benefiting from customers stepping up to higher-priced wireless plans," Wells Fargo analysts said in a note, as well as adding new connections to existing accounts.

While the net phone additions were positive for the period, it was the lowest net addition of those customers since the fourth quarter of 2016.

The company had 116.5 million wireless connections at the end of June, up from 116.2 million at the end of March. The company added 369,000 connections for gadgets such as smartwatches and connected vehicles in the second quarter, while losing 37,000 tablet connections.

Verizon focuses primarily on postpaid customers who pay their bill at the end of the month under longer-term contracts. Those customers are seen by carriers as more valuable because they are a stable source of revenue and rarely switch providers.

In the landline business, Verizon said it added 43,000 home broadband connections but lost 37,000 Fios video customers, as cord-cutting continues to erode traditional pay-TV services. Unlike rivals, Verizon doesn't have a streaming video service and it recently scrapped a mobile video app called go90 that failed to catch on.

The period was the last full quarter under the leadership of longtime Chief Executive Lowell McAdam. Chief Technology Officer Hans Vestberg is scheduled to take the reins on Aug. 1.

On his final earnings call with analysts, Mr. McAdam said his strategy of investing in the company's network had left it in a strong financial position.

"I also have to say a little bit with a smile on my face -- I'm glad we didn't follow a lot of the things the analysts and the bankers told us we had to do," he said, alluding to a large-scale content acquisition.

Mr. McAdam said Houston would be the third of four cities in which Verizon plans to bring faster, 5G residential broadband to later this year. The company previously said it would offer the service in Sacramento and Los Angeles.

The company said quarterly revenue in its Oath online advertising business, which includes the acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo, was flat at $1.9 billion. Verizon recorded a $658 million charge for the discontinuation of its go90 video service.

"There's a lot of work going on, but you're not seeing it show up in the output yet," Mr. Ellis said, adding that he was "confident" the Oath unit will see revenue growth.

The unit has been focused on integrating Yahoo, AOL and other brands the two companies owned to simplify how advertisers interact with them, he said, an effort likely to be done by 2019.

Executives at Oath continue to work on a mobile video business, he said, and Verizon is open to partnering with several content providers.

Overall, Verizon reported net income of $4.25 billion on total revenue of $32.2 billion, which included a boost from a change in revenue recognition rules as well as the U.S. tax overhaul. A year ago, Verizon reported net income of $4.48 billion on revenue of $30.55 billion.

The company said it expects faster revenue growth than it did at the end of the first quarter and projects its capital spending for the full year, including its roll out of 5G services, to come in at the low end of its previous targets.

