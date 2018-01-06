Log in
Verizon Communications : Now get cracked screen repairs nationwide, lower replacement costs and fast international claims with Verizon’s Total Mobile Protection

01/06/2018 | 10:24am EST

It pays to cover your phone with a protective case, but it also pays to plan for 'just in case.' Starting January 25th, new benefits are coming to Verizon's Total Mobile Protection and other insurance programs including nationwide cracked screen repair* and fast reimbursement for screen repairs in many international destinations. Total Mobile Protection is also lowering the cost to replace your phone if you break or lose it to $89 on more than 150 models. Plus you'll get a replacement phone as soon as next day, even when visiting many foreign locations.

If you crack your smartphone screen, you've got peace of mind and plenty of options to fix it with the best cracked screen repair network:

  • A repair technician can come to you in more than 170 U.S. cities
  • You can take it to one of 300 convenient authorized repair locations in the U.S.
  • You can mail us your phone from anywhere in the U.S. and we'll repair and return it in a few days
  • When traveling internationally, get cracked screen repairs performed and be reimbursed* Cracked screen repairs have a low $29 deductible.

Total Mobile Protection already gives you generous benefits, including up to three replacement phones per year.

Total Mobile Protection (which includes Tech Coach) is $13 beginning January 25 for new customers. For existing customers, the cost of Total Mobile Protection will increase from $11 to $13 on March 6.

* Subject to Total Mobile Protection program terms & conditions. Next-day replacement available for insurance claims approved by Midnight ET (except on Sunday). Cracked screen repair option is available for certain smartphone models and subject to parts availability.

** fulfillment options vary based on location and device availability

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 06 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2018 15:24:06 UTC.

