Verizon Communications : Now get cracked screen repairs nationwide, lower replacement costs and fast international claims with Verizon’s Total Mobile Protection

It pays to cover your phone with a protective case, but it also pays to plan for 'just in case.' Starting January 25th, new benefits are coming to Verizon's Total Mobile Protection and other insurance programs including nationwide cracked screen repair* and fast reimbursement for screen repairs in many international destinations. Total Mobile Protection is also lowering the cost to replace your phone if you break or lose it to $89 on more than 150 models. Plus you'll get a replacement phone as soon as next day, even when visiting many foreign locations.

If you crack your smartphone screen, you've got peace of mind and plenty of options to fix it with the best cracked screen repair network: