Verizon Communications : The Verizon View on 2018 Global Wholesale Market Trends

01/31/2018 | 09:35pm CET

As the global wholesale partner of choice to deliver a better network, we at Verizon Partner Solutions (VPS) work to stay ahead of the curve as the technology landscape shifts and new trends emerge. Partnering for success with our customers is at the core of what we do and enabling our customers across the globe with the latest in technologies and trends is part of our commitment.

Here are four key areas that Verizon Partner Solutions has identified as trends to watch in 2018.

  1. Flexible Networks: With networks continuing to evolve, we're seeing a major shift in thinking around the importance of network and infrastructure ownership. As a result, service providers will experience an increased deployment of open-access networking and hosting structure. In addition, with software defined networking (SDN) deployments now live around the globe, companies are beginning to explore what they can really do with the security, agility and flexibility of virtualized network services. We think the next big thing in this space will be application-aware networking - the objective being to manage the performance, capabilities and security of applications to make the most of bandwidth.
  2. Measuring the Effectiveness of Security: We also know there will be a continued focus on security. From our point of view, we think that security will increasingly be embedded into the platform. Measuring security effectiveness will therefore also be an imperative, so that cyber-risks can be integrated into any enterprise risk assessment.
  3. Scalable, Global Solutions: One trend that is irrefutable is that the increasing complexity and interdependence of telecoms, technology and media have intensified the need for wholesale services. Consequently, we're seeing greater demand for network solutions that are both flexible and scalable enough to deal with not only technology trends today, but also whatever the future holds.
  4. Customer Experience Journey Transformation: We also think that digital technologies will begin to transform collaboration in 2018. Organizations are thinking hard about how they can deliver multi-channel access to improve both user experience and productivity. Software-defined networking will play a role here, facilitating intelligent data management and multi-platform call routing for more effective collaboration.

Eric Cevis, president of Verizon Partner Solutions, commented: 'So what does this mean for the team here at Verizon Partner Solutions? We strive to work with our customers to deliver on the promises they make to their own customers, and make it simple for them to do business with us. Whatever the technology future holds, it's our job to help our customers do business better by building the future.'

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 31 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2018 20:34:07 UTC.

