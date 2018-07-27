Log in
Verizon Communications : The “Houston, we are go for 5G launch” edition

07/27/2018 | 06:22pm CEST

Verizon in the national and international news

Reuters
New York, NY
July 24, 2018

VentureBeat
New York, NY
July 24, 2018

The Boy Genius Report
New York, NY
July 20, 2018

FOX News
New York, NY
July 25, 2018

Verizon in the local news

Houston Business Journal
Houston, TX
July 24, 2018

KMAX-TV (CW)
Sacramento, CA
July 22, 2018

WXYZ-TV (ABC)
Detroit, MI
July 23, 2018

WLOS-TV (ABC)
Asheville, NC
July 14, 2018

KXRM-TV (FOX)
Colorado Springs, CO
July 18, 2018

Technical.ly Philly
Philadelphia, PA
July 19, 2018

About the author:

Jeffrey Nelson leads external comms for Verizon businesses. PR strategy guy. Loves politics, tech, tennis and people who support #LGBTQ young people.

The use of third party company names and trademarks are for informational purposes only and do not imply third party endorsement, sponsorship or affiliation, or that Verizon is authorized to promote the third party.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 16:21:02 UTC
