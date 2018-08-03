Log in
Verizon Communications : What is network bandwidth?

08/03/2018

It's helpful to think of spectrum as a superhighway. Picture fleets of tractor trailers moving gigantic shipments of data in all directions on that roadway, at unrestricted speeds. 'But instead of these individual small lanes, imagine there are tens of thousands of gigantic lanes put together,' says Ed Chan, Verizon's senior vice president and chief technology architect. 'That's how we're delivering 5G. That's why you see the massive difference in the ability to deliver this kind of bandwidth.'

Think about the first time you watched a video in the palm of your hand. You may have experienced long load times or choppy playback. The technology was ready for mobile video, but the network wasn't-yet. 4G LTE has largely solved this, but as technology advances, so must the network.

That's why Verizon is making use of higher spectrum bands-more specifically the 28 and 39GHz frequencies. These bands can carry massive amounts of data at very high speeds and with minimal latencies, making them ideal for accommodating a massive increase in data demands from mobile-first users, connected homes, AR/VR devices, cloud gaming systems, self-driving vehicles, IoT sensors and other cloud-connected devices.

'The efficient use of spectrum is critically important to provide the capacity and speed that our customers want and need,' says Ed Donofrio, executive director for network support at Verizon Wireless. 'Speed is capacity, and the faster a device can exchange data, and the ability to get a device on and off the network, does present a capacity improvement and an efficiency.'

What's possible with high network bandwidth?

From immersive gaming to remote healthcare, artificial intelligence to self-driving cars, today's wildest, most futuristic ideas will simply be tomorrow's normal.

5G is a transformational force for enterprises, consumers and society at large, and the stakes couldn't be higher. 'By 2035, 5G will enable $12.3 trillion of global economic output and support 22 million jobs worldwide,' notes Ronan Dunne, executive vice president and group president, Verizon Wireless. Those projections, however, presume that the network is up to the task-and we're doing that work right now.

At Verizon we're always thinking about the future. Our 5G network technology will have the capacity and flexibility to meet the demands on the near horizon-and those that have yet to be created.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 18:15:01 UTC
