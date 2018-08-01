Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Verizon Communications    VZ

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS (VZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Verizon Communications : offers unlimited calls, texts and data for customers in areas impacted by Carr and Mendocino Complex wildfires

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 03:28am CEST

San Francisco - For customers in counties hardest hit by the recent Northern California wildfires, Verizon Wireless is saying, 'We've Got Your Back.' From July 30 through August 4, Verizon is offering postpaid customers free unlimited talk, text and data, and prepaid customers receive an extra 3 GB for talk, text and data.

'It's natural for people to want to connect with loved ones when disaster strikes,' said Jonathan LeCompte - Pacific Market president for Verizon. 'Making sure they won't have to worry about billing overages is just one way we can help them get through this difficult time.'

Verizon values the safety and security of all California residents, including the company's employees. Before visiting, please contact your local store as store hours may vary depending on local fire impact.

Learn more about Verizon, including a list of affected counties, for postpaid and for prepaid.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 01:27:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
03:28aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : offers unlimited calls, texts and data for customers in..
PU
03:11aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : offers unlimited calls, texts and data for customers in..
AQ
07/31VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Quarterly Report
PU
07/31VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
07/30VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
07/30VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
07/30VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Charge like lightning, using Lightning with the Belkin ..
PU
07/30Nokia, T-Mobile US agree $3.5 billion deal, world's first big 5G award
RE
07/30Nokia, T-Mobile US agree $3.5 billion deal, world's first big 5G award
RE
07/27Viacom to Buy AwesomenessTV Holdings -- Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30OPTIONS : A Better Way To Trade AT&T? 
07/30DIVGRO PULSE : July 2018 
07/30TELECOM EARNINGS PREVIEW : 5 Companies Moving In Very Different Directions 
07/30AT&T - The Telco Giant Nearing A Do-Or-Die Moment 
07/27Sprint And T-Mobile Senate Hearing Exposes Merger Has Little Resistance - Spr.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 130 B
EBIT 2018 29 459 M
Net income 2018 18 071 M
Debt 2018 110 B
Yield 2018 4,55%
P/E ratio 2018 11,92
P/E ratio 2019 11,14
EV / Sales 2018 2,46x
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
Capitalization 211 B
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 56,2 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lowell C. McAdam Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans Erik Vestberg CTO, President-Global Networks & Executive VP
Clarence Otis Independent Director
Richard L. Carrión Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.44%211 470
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-4.15%96 295
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.16%77 234
TELEFONICA-5.11%46 341
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 292
ORANGE0.86%44 502
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.