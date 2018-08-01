Verizon Communications : offers unlimited calls, texts and data for customers in areas impacted by Carr and Mendocino Complex wildfires

San Francisco - For customers in counties hardest hit by the recent Northern California wildfires, Verizon Wireless is saying, 'We've Got Your Back.' From July 30 through August 4, Verizon is offering postpaid customers free unlimited talk, text and data, and prepaid customers receive an extra 3 GB for talk, text and data.

'It's natural for people to want to connect with loved ones when disaster strikes,' said Jonathan LeCompte - Pacific Market president for Verizon. 'Making sure they won't have to worry about billing overages is just one way we can help them get through this difficult time.'

Verizon values the safety and security of all California residents, including the company's employees. Before visiting, please contact your local store as store hours may vary depending on local fire impact.

Learn more about Verizon, including a list of affected counties, for postpaid and for prepaid.