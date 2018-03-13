Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Vermillion Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

03/13/2018 | 09:02pm CET

Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. ET Today

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML), a bio-analytical solutions company focused on gynecologic disease, reported on its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.

Valerie Palmieri, President and CEO, stated, “2017 represented a watershed year for Vermillion. The Vermillion team delivered on our stated goals for 2017 by converting negative payer policies to positive policies, increasing overall payer coverage by 56% year on year (as of February 1, 2018) including one National Carrier and coupling this with a 4-fold increase in CMS pricing for OVA1 to $897 through the PAMA process. Now that we have these core foundation blocks in place we are poised to invest in growth drivers including direct and indirect sales channels.”  

Recent Corporate Developments

  • Two foundational US patents issued that significantly expand intellectual property rights for Vermillion’s core technologies, OVA1™ and Overa™.
  • Changed from positive medical policy to contracted agreement with the largest Health Care Services Corporation payer, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, which represents approximately 7.9 million covered lives.
  • Favorable CMS pricing finalized for OVA1 and Overa effective January 1, 2018. OVA1 pricing increased 4-fold compared to legacy pricing, and Overa priced at $950.
  • OVA1 and Overa added to National Clinical Lab Fee Schedule for the first time as of January 1, 2018.  This is a critical benchmark for rate negotiations with payers.
  • Announced publication of a “real world evidence” claims health economic paper, “Economic Impact of Increased Utilization of Multivariate Assay Testing to Guide the Treatment of Ovarian Cancer: Implications for Payers” in the journal American Health and Drug Benefits. The results of the budget impact model base case support the use of OVA1 instead of CA125, by indicating that cost-savings can be achieved, while reaping the clinical benefits of improved diagnostic accuracy, early disease detection, and reductions in multiple, and possibly non-medically necessary, referrals to gynecologic oncologists.
  • A national leader in clinical policy benefits, which advises payers covering over 100 million lives, recommended positive medical policy coverage for OVA1 as of January 1, 2018.

Q4 2017 Financial Results

  • Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $798,000 compared to $805,000 in the same year-ago quarter.
    • Product revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $658,000 compared to $680,000 in the prior year quarter. The decrease was mostly driven by the major volume loss of one low-priced customer, which we previously disclosed in Q3 2017 (the “Legacy Customer”).
    • ASPIRA IVD Service revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $140,000, which was an increase of 12% compared with the prior year quarter.
  • There were 1,910 OVA1 tests performed during the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the 2,258 OVA1 tests performed in the prior year quarter, driven by the loss of the Legacy Customer.
  • Revenue on a per OVA1 test performed basis increased to $345 per test in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $301 in the fourth quarter of 2016, representing a 15% increase. This occurred prior to the effective date of the PAMA increase, which increased the price from approximately $222 per test to $897 per test, effective January 1, 2018.
  • Product revenue gross product margin improved from 33% in the fourth quarter of 2016 to 38% in the fourth quarter of 2017. This was due to the combination of the volume reduction associated with the Legacy Customer and an increase in higher margin direct sales.
  • Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2017 increased to $3 million compared to $2.9 million in the same year-ago quarter, representing an increase of 5%. This increase was due primarily to one-time severance costs and non-cash separation costs of approximately $280,000 incurred in the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $2.96 million as compared to a net loss of $2.84 million in the same year-ago quarter.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2017 were $5.5 million.  We utilized $2.2 million in cash in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Conference Call and Webcast
Vermillion’s President and CEO, Valerie Palmieri, will host a call today to discuss results followed by a question and answer period.

Tuesday, March 13th @ 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Domestic: 800-281-7973
International: 323-794-2093 Conference ID: 5103935
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=128359

Replays, Available through March 27:
Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
PIN: 5103935

About Vermillion: Vermillion, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel high-value diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians diagnose, treat and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Vermillion, along with its prestigious scientific collaborators, discovers, develops, and delivers innovative diagnostic and technology tools that help women with serious diseases. The company's initial in vitro diagnostic test, OVA1® (MIA), was the first FDA cleared, protein-based In Vitro Diagnostic Multivariate Index Assay, and represented a new class of software-based liquid biopsy in vitro diagnostics. In March 2016, Vermillion received FDA clearance for Overa™, a Multivariate Index Assay 2nd Generation (MIA2G) test with significantly improved specificity and ease of use.

For additional information, including published clinical trials, visit www.vermillion.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors LLC
Tel 212-915-2568
[email protected]


 
Vermillion, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
 December 31, 
 2017
 2016
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents $  5,539   $  5,242  
Accounts receivable    205      275  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets    459      498  
Inventories   102      93  
Total current assets    6,305      6,108  
Property and equipment, net    1,181      1,911  
Other assets   11      -  
Total assets $  7,497   $  8,019  
      
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable $  745   $  881  
Accrued liabilities    1,650      1,464  
Short-term debt   185      182  
Other current liabilities   29      34  
Total current liabilities    2,609      2,561  
Long-term debt   1,481      1,667  
Other non-current liabilities   -      29  
Total liabilities    4,090      4,257  
Commitments and contingencies     
Stockholders’ equity:     
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and 2016   -      -  
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 60,036,017 and 52,328,492 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively    60      52  
Additional paid-in capital   399,400    389,266  
Accumulated deficit (396,053)  (385,556)
Total stockholders’ equity   3,407      3,762  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$  7,497   $  8,019  
        


 
Vermillion, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations
            
 Three Months Ended December 31,
 Year Ended December 31,
 2017
 2016
  2017
  2016
Revenue:           
Product$  658   $  680   $  2,853   $  2,320  
Service   140      125      268      322  
Total revenue    798      805      3,121      2,642  
Cost of revenue:(1)            
Product   411      458      1,756      1,974  
Service   303      308      1,158      724  
Total cost of revenue   714      766      2,914      2,698  
Gross profit (loss)    84      39      207      (56)
Operating expenses:           
Research and development(2)    152      304      837      2,172  
Sales and marketing(3)   1,154      1,284      4,268      6,798  
General and administrative(4)   1,718      1,283      5,543      5,928  
Total operating expenses    3,024      2,871      10,648      14,898  
Loss from operations   (2,940)    (2,832)    (10,441)    (14,954)
Interest income (expense), net   (10)    (12)    (42)    (28)
Other income (expense), net    (5)    (2)    (14)    14  
Loss before income taxes    (2,955)    (2,846)    (10,497)    (14,968)
Net loss $  (2,955) $  (2,846) $  (10,497) $  (14,968)
Deemed dividend on warrant repricing   -       -       (942)    -   
Net loss attributable to common stockholders$  (2,955) $  (2,846) $  (11,439) $  (14,968)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $  (0.05) $  (0.05) $  (0.20) $  (0.29)
Weighted average common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per common share    60,011,306      52,288,583      56,943,596      52,197,969  
            
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense included in expenses:           
(1) Cost of revenue$  28   $  42   $  136   $  115  
(2) Research and development   2      8      9      71  
(3) Sales and marketing   45      37      160      108  
(4) General and administrative   367      231      1,134      885  
            

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
