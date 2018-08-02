Log in
VERSARIEN PLC
Versarien : Sporting Goods Collaboration

08/02/2018
RNS Number : 5531W
Versarien PLC
02 August 2018

Versarien plc

("Versarien" or the "Company")

Sporting Goods Collaboration

Versarien plc (AIM: VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, is pleased to announce that it has signed acollaboration with a prominent global sports and fashion goods manufacturer.

The collaboration will see both parties working on a number of projects involving the incorporation ofVersarien's proprietary Nanene fewlayer graphene nano-plateletsinto polymer, leather, elastomer and textile structures.In particular, the collaborationwill aim to provide improved footwear and textile solutions aimed at the amateur and professional football sector, where the Company's partner has a global presence, with sponsorship of British, European and international top flight professional football clubs.

Versarien and this collaboration partner, which has multiple manufacturing plants globally, will examine a number of formulations comprising existing materials with graphene loading to assess the feasibility of these nanocomposites to provide improvements in footwear and textile applications. The key potential benefits of the use of graphene in these products is the increased performance of moisture barriers, increased material strength, weight reduction and improved thermal conductivity.

Neill Ricketts, CEO of Versarien, commented:"We are very pleased to have entered into this latest graphene application collaboration agreement, the fourteenth such agreement since October last year. In entering into these collaborations we are looking to engage with a wide variety of sectors where the incorporation of graphene into existing materials can have a significant benefit.

"The sports goods sector is fast moving and very open to the rapid adoption of new technologies. It is therefore a sector of significant focus for Versarien to enable a near term route to market for our high quality graphene. In entering into this collaboration with a globally renowned name in the football kit sector we are again ensuring we are developing a partnership with a leading company in its field.

"I look forward to providing further updates on our existing collaborations and announcing others that are currently in discussion."

This announcement includes inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of those Regulations.

Enquiries:

Versarien

Neill Ricketts, CEO

Chris Leigh, CFO

01242 269 122

Arden Partners (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Chris Hardie

Dan Gee-Summons

020 7614 5900

IFC Advisory (Financial PR and IR)

Tim Metcalfe

Graham Herring

Heather Armstrong

020 3934 6630

About Versarien

Versarien plc (AIM:VRS), is an advanced engineering materials group. Leveraging proprietary technology, the Group creates innovative engineering solutions for its clients in a diverse range of industries. Versarien has five subsidiaries operating under two divisions:

Graphene and Plastics

2-DTech Ltd, which specialises in the supply, characterisation and early stage development of graphene products. www.2-dtech.com

AAC Cyroma Ltd, which specialises in the supplyof vacuum-formed and injection-moulded products to the automotive, construction, utilities and retail industry sectors. Using Versarien's existing graphene manufacturing capabilities, AAC will have the ability to produce graphene-enhanced plastic products. www.aaccyroma.co.uk

Cambridge Graphene Ltd, supplies novel inks based on graphene and related materials, using patented processes to develop graphene materials technology for licensing to manufacturers. www.cambridgegraphene.com

Thermal and Hard Wear Products

Versarien Technologies Ltd. has developed an additive process for creating advanced micro-porous metals targeting the thermal management industry and supplies extruded aluminium. www.versarien-technologies.co.uk

Total Carbide Ltd, a leading manufacturer in sintered tungsten carbide for applications in arduous environments such as the oil and gas industry. www.totalcarbide.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCUASBRWWAWRAR

Disclaimer

Versarien plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 06:17:09 UTC
