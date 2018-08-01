Log in
VERSUM MATERIALS INC
Versum Materials : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/01/2018

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM), a leading global specialty materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share. The dividend is payable on August 28, 2018 to all common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2018.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends will be at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin word for “toward," the name “Versum" communicates the company's deep commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating, innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported fiscal year 2017 annual sales of about U.S. $1.1 billion, has approximately 2,200 employees and operates 12 major facilities in Asia and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 348 M
EBIT 2018 386 M
Net income 2018 208 M
Debt 2018 624 M
Yield 2018 0,57%
P/E ratio 2018 20,06
P/E ratio 2019 15,06
EV / Sales 2018 3,58x
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
Capitalization 4 200 M
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 44,8 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
Managers
NameTitle
Guillermo Novo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seifollah Ghasemi Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick F. Loughlin Senior Vice President-Operations & Supply Chain
George G. Bitto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Langan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERSUM MATERIALS INC1.85%4 200
ECOLAB4.89%41 172
SIKA AG0.00%21 997
SYMRISE7.82%11 815
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%10 018
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC22.08%9 429
