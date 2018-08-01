Versum Materials : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM), a leading global specialty materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share. The dividend is payable on August 28, 2018 to all common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2018.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends will be at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin word for “toward," the name “Versum" communicates the company's deep commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating, innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported fiscal year 2017 annual sales of about U.S. $1.1 billion, has approximately 2,200 employees and operates 12 major facilities in Asia and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

