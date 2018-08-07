Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/07 03:47:12 pm
37.635 USD   -3.28%
12:15pVERSUM MATERIAL : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:04pVERSUM MATERIAL : Reports Record Third Quarter 2018 Financial Result..
BU
08/01VERSUM MATERIAL : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
Versum Materials Inc : Versum Materials, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/07/2018 | 03:14pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q3 Earnings Call to be held on August 7, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-CF465B4061CD5.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 348 M
EBIT 2018 386 M
Net income 2018 208 M
Debt 2018 624 M
Yield 2018 0,57%
P/E ratio 2018 20,37
P/E ratio 2019 15,30
EV / Sales 2018 3,61x
EV / Sales 2019 3,28x
Capitalization 4 239 M
Chart VERSUM MATERIALS INC
Duration : Period :
Versum Materials Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERSUM MATERIALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 44,8 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillermo Novo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seifollah Ghasemi Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick F. Loughlin Senior Vice President-Operations & Supply Chain
George G. Bitto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Langan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERSUM MATERIALS INC2.80%4 239
ECOLAB10.43%42 750
SIKA AG0.00%21 465
SYMRISE9.10%11 717
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 517
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC18.70%9 142
