Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vertu Motors Plc    VTU   GB00B1GK4645

VERTU MOTORS PLC (VTU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/25 01:06:25 pm
51.9 GBp   +2.37%
12:44pVERTU MOTORS : Result of AGM
PU
08:23aVERTU MOTORS : AGM Statement
PU
06/21VERTU MOTORS PL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vertu Motors : Result of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 12:44pm CEST

25 July 2018

Vertu Motors plc ("Vertu Motors")

Result of AGM

Vertu Motors plc, the UK automotive retailer with a network of 125 sales and aftersales outlets across the UK, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General

Meeting held earlier today were duly passed. The proxy voting results are set out below:

In Favour

Resolution

Votes

%age

1

Annual Report and Accounts

194,994,845

99.99

2

Reappointment of Auditors

194,344,695

99.08

3

Auditors'

Remuneration

196,151,900

99.98

4

Final Dividend

196,156,028

99.99

5

Re-election of Robert Forrester

195,946,873

99.88

6

Re-election of Nigel Stead

166,408,271

84.83

7

Re-election of Pauline Best

166,390,856

84.83

8

Remuneration Report

195,550,115

99.98

9

Authority to Allot

194,945,230

99.67

10

Disapplication of Pre-Emption

196,119,818

99.98

11

Pre-emption on acquisitions

192,597,489

98.19

12

Purchase of Own Shares

195,187,562

99.69

For further information please contact:

Vertu Motors plc Robert Forrester, CEO Michael Sherwin, CFO Camarco

Billy Clegg Tom Huddart

Canaccord Genuity Limited Chris Connors

Henry Fitzgerald O'Connor Richard Andrews

Discretion

Votes

%age

5,338

0.01

5,338

0.01

5,338

0.01

5,338

0.01

5,338

0.01

5,338

0.01

5,338

0.01

5,338

0.01

5,338

0.01

5,338

0.01

5,338

0.01

5,338

0.01

Against

Votes

%age

0

0

1,791,790

0.91

2,000

0.01

0

0

206,069

0.11

29,744,671

15.16

29,744,671

15.16

18,279

0.01

625,023

0.32

14,709

0.01

3,537,038

1.8

596,012

0.3

Tel: 0191 491 2111

Tel: 0191 491 2112

Tel: 020 3757 4983

Tel: 020 7523 8350

Withheld

Votes

1,161,183

19,543 2,128

0

3,086 3,086 20,501 587,634 585,775 21,501 21,501 372,454

Zeus Capital Limited Dominic King

Tel: 020 3829 5000

Notes to Editors

Vertu, the UK automotive retailer with a proven growth strategy, is the sixth largest automotive retailer in the UK with a network of 125 sales outlets across the UK. Its dealerships operate predominantly under the Bristol Street Motors, Vertu, Farnell and Macklin Motors brand names.

Vertu was established in November 2006 with the strategy to consolidate the UK automotive retail sector. It is intended that the Group will continue to acquire automotive retail operations to grow a scaled dealership group. The Group's acquisition strategy is supplemented by a focused organic growth strategy to drive operational efficiencies through its national dealership network. The Group currently operates 122 franchised sales outlets and 3 non-franchised sales outlets from 106 locations across the UK.

Vertu's Mission Statement is to "deliver an outstanding customer motoring experience through honesty and trust".

Vertu Group websites - www.vertumotors.com / www.vertucareers.com

Vertu brand websites - www.bristolstreet.co.uk / www.macklinmotors.co.uk / www.vertuhonda.com / www.farnelllandrover.com / www.farnelljaguar.com / www.vertutoyota.com / www.vertuvolkswagen.com / www.vertumercedes-benz.com

Disclaimer

Vertu Motors plc published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 10:43:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERTU MOTORS PLC
12:44pVERTU MOTORS : Result of AGM
PU
08:23aVERTU MOTORS : AGM Statement
PU
06/21VERTU MOTORS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/11VERTU MOTORS : profits rise to £30m
AQ
01/31VERTU MOTORS : Lease Cars appoints new general manager
AQ
01/31VERTU MOTORS : Lease Cars appoints Phil Caine as general manager to bolster cons..
AQ
01/26VERTU MOTORS : Alerts over profits
AQ
01/05Hedge funds have British motor dealer vulnerability in their sights
RE
2017VERTU MOTORS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017VERTU MOTORS : Record profits for car dealer
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017VERTU MOTORS PLC ORD 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 827 M
EBIT 2019 28,1 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,16%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,07x
Capitalization 187 M
Chart VERTU MOTORS PLC
Duration : Period :
Vertu Motors Plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERTU MOTORS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,56  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Thomas Forrester Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Jones Non-Executive Chairman
David Paul Crane Chief Operations Officer
Michael Sherwin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nigel Cleator Stead Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERTU MOTORS PLC-2.18%246
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.80%5 645
AUTONATION, INC.-6.14%4 441
INCHCAPE0.89%4 311
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.1.40%4 182
GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC--.--%3 645
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.