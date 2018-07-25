Vertu Motors : Result of AGM
07/25/2018 | 12:44pm CEST
25 July 2018
Vertu Motors plc ("Vertu Motors")
Result of AGM
Vertu Motors plc, the UK automotive retailer with a network of 125 sales and aftersales outlets across the UK, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General
Meeting held earlier today were duly passed. The proxy voting results are set out below:
In Favour
Resolution
Votes
%age
1
Annual Report and Accounts
194,994,845
99.99
2
Reappointment of Auditors
194,344,695
99.08
3
Auditors'
Remuneration
196,151,900
99.98
4
Final Dividend
196,156,028
99.99
5
Re-election of Robert Forrester
195,946,873
99.88
6
Re-election of Nigel Stead
166,408,271
84.83
7
Re-election of Pauline Best
166,390,856
84.83
8
Remuneration Report
195,550,115
99.98
9
Authority to Allot
194,945,230
99.67
10
Disapplication of Pre-Emption
196,119,818
99.98
11
Pre-emption on acquisitions
192,597,489
98.19
12
Purchase of Own Shares
195,187,562
99.69
For further information please contact:
Vertu Motors plc Robert Forrester, CEO Michael Sherwin, CFO Camarco
Billy Clegg Tom Huddart
Canaccord Genuity Limited Chris Connors
Henry Fitzgerald O'Connor Richard Andrews
Discretion
Votes
%age
5,338
0.01
5,338
0.01
5,338
0.01
5,338
0.01
5,338
0.01
5,338
0.01
5,338
0.01
5,338
0.01
5,338
0.01
5,338
0.01
5,338
0.01
5,338
0.01
Against
Votes
%age
0
0
1,791,790
0.91
2,000
0.01
0
0
206,069
0.11
29,744,671
15.16
29,744,671
15.16
18,279
0.01
625,023
0.32
14,709
0.01
3,537,038
1.8
596,012
0.3
Tel: 0191 491 2111
Tel: 0191 491 2112
Tel: 020 3757 4983
Tel: 020 7523 8350
Withheld
Votes
1,161,183
19,543 2,128
0
3,086 3,086 20,501 587,634 585,775 21,501 21,501 372,454
Zeus Capital Limited Dominic King
Tel: 020 3829 5000
Notes to Editors
Vertu, the UK automotive retailer with a proven growth strategy, is the sixth largest automotive retailer in the UK with a network of 125 sales outlets across the UK. Its dealerships operate predominantly under the Bristol Street Motors, Vertu, Farnell and Macklin Motors brand names.
Vertu was established in November 2006 with the strategy to consolidate the UK automotive retail sector. It is intended that the Group will continue to acquire automotive retail operations to grow a scaled dealership group. The Group's acquisition strategy is supplemented by a focused organic growth strategy to drive operational efficiencies through its national dealership network. The Group currently operates 122 franchised sales outlets and 3 non-franchised sales outlets from 106 locations across the UK.
Vertu's Mission Statement is to "deliver an outstanding customer motoring experience through honesty and trust".
Vertu Group websites - www.vertumotors.com /
www.vertucareers.com
Vertu brand websites - www.bristolstreet.co.uk / www.macklinmotors.co.uk / www.vertuhonda.com / www.farnelllandrover.com / www.farnelljaguar.com / www.vertutoyota.com / www.vertuvolkswagen.com /
www.vertumercedes-benz.com
Disclaimer
Vertu Motors plc published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 10:43:04 UTC
Latest news on VERTU MOTORS PLC
Sales 2019
2 827 M
EBIT 2019
28,1 M
Net income 2019
-
Debt 2019
-
Yield 2019
3,16%
P/E ratio 2019
-
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019
0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2020
0,07x
Capitalization
187 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends VERTU MOTORS PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
0,56 GBP
Spread / Average Target
10%