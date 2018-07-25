25 July 2018

Vertu Motors plc ("Vertu Motors")

Result of AGM

Vertu Motors plc, the UK automotive retailer with a network of 125 sales and aftersales outlets across the UK, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General

Meeting held earlier today were duly passed. The proxy voting results are set out below:

In Favour Resolution Votes %age 1 Annual Report and Accounts 194,994,845 99.99 2 Reappointment of Auditors 194,344,695 99.08 3 Auditors' Remuneration 196,151,900 99.98 4 Final Dividend 196,156,028 99.99 5 Re-election of Robert Forrester 195,946,873 99.88 6 Re-election of Nigel Stead 166,408,271 84.83 7 Re-election of Pauline Best 166,390,856 84.83 8 Remuneration Report 195,550,115 99.98 9 Authority to Allot 194,945,230 99.67 10 Disapplication of Pre-Emption 196,119,818 99.98 11 Pre-emption on acquisitions 192,597,489 98.19 12 Purchase of Own Shares 195,187,562 99.69

For further information please contact:

Vertu Motors plc Robert Forrester, CEO Michael Sherwin, CFO Camarco

Billy Clegg Tom Huddart

Canaccord Genuity Limited Chris Connors

Henry Fitzgerald O'Connor Richard Andrews

Discretion Votes %age 5,338 0.01 5,338 0.01 5,338 0.01 5,338 0.01 5,338 0.01 5,338 0.01 5,338 0.01 5,338 0.01 5,338 0.01 5,338 0.01 5,338 0.01 5,338 0.01

Against Votes %age 0 0 1,791,790 0.91 2,000 0.01 0 0 206,069 0.11 29,744,671 15.16 29,744,671 15.16 18,279 0.01 625,023 0.32 14,709 0.01 3,537,038 1.8 596,012 0.3

Tel: 0191 491 2111

Tel: 0191 491 2112

Tel: 020 3757 4983

Tel: 020 7523 8350

Withheld

Votes

1,161,183

19,543 2,128

0

3,086 3,086 20,501 587,634 585,775 21,501 21,501 372,454

Zeus Capital Limited Dominic King

Tel: 020 3829 5000

Notes to Editors

Vertu, the UK automotive retailer with a proven growth strategy, is the sixth largest automotive retailer in the UK with a network of 125 sales outlets across the UK. Its dealerships operate predominantly under the Bristol Street Motors, Vertu, Farnell and Macklin Motors brand names.

Vertu was established in November 2006 with the strategy to consolidate the UK automotive retail sector. It is intended that the Group will continue to acquire automotive retail operations to grow a scaled dealership group. The Group's acquisition strategy is supplemented by a focused organic growth strategy to drive operational efficiencies through its national dealership network. The Group currently operates 122 franchised sales outlets and 3 non-franchised sales outlets from 106 locations across the UK.

Vertu's Mission Statement is to "deliver an outstanding customer motoring experience through honesty and trust".

Vertu Group websites - www.vertumotors.com / www.vertucareers.com

Vertu brand websites - www.bristolstreet.co.uk / www.macklinmotors.co.uk / www.vertuhonda.com / www.farnelllandrover.com / www.farnelljaguar.com / www.vertutoyota.com / www.vertuvolkswagen.com / www.vertumercedes-benz.com