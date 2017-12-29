Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Vestas Wind Systems    VWS   DK0010268606

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS (VWS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Vestas Wind : With new order, Vestas’ total 2017 order intake in Greece nears 250 MW and reinforces its market leadership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2017 | 04:49pm CET

Press release from Vestas Mediterranean, Madrid, 2017-12-29 16:41 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vestas has received a 28 MW order from Total-EREN that adds to Vestas' overall strong order intake in Greece in 2017, including an order for one of Greece's largest wind parks to date, the 90 MW Kasidiaris project. Having installed 1.3 GW of turbines in Greece, Vestas' market leadership amounts to a market share of more than half of the market's total installed capacity.

The latest order is for the Flampouro project located in central and northern Greece and includes supply and installation of two V117-3.45 MW turbines and six V126-3.45 MW turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service contract.

'2017 has been another record year for Vestas in Greece, not only because we have signed one of the largest wind parks to be built in Greece, Kasidiaris, but also because we have exceeded our own expectations for the year. This has only been possible thanks to the confidence our customers have placed in our people and our wind energy solutions', says Marios Zangas, Head of Vestas Greece.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on:https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.

For more information, please contact:
Irene Rodríguez Álvarez
Communications Specialist
Vestas Mediterranean
Tel.: +34 91 362 81 13
Email: [email protected]

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with close took 86 GW of wind turbines in 76 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 73 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 22,700 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.comand following us on our social media channels:

Download attachments

171229_nr_uk_med.pdf

Vestas Wind Systems A/S published this content on 29 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2017 15:49:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
04:49p VESTAS WIND : With new order, Vestas’ total 2017 order intake in Greece ne..
02:39p VESTAS WIND : Eolus places 279 MW order for four projects, taking Vestas’ ..
12:14p VESTAS WIND : receives 24 MW order of 80 percent PTC qualifying turbine componen..
12:09p VESTAS WIND : receives 18 MW order of 80 percent PTC qualifying turbine componen..
12/28 VESTAS WIND : receives 28 MW order of 80 percent PTC qualifying turbine componen..
12/28 VESTAS WIND : receives 20 MW order of 80 percent PTC qualifying turbine componen..
12/27 VESTAS WIND : and W.E.B sign two orders in Germany and Austria as part of global..
12/27 VESTAS WIND : receives 32 MW order of 80 percent PTC qualifying turbines in the ..
12/27 VESTAS WIND : New 118 MW order adds to Vestas’ momentum in Mexico
12/22 VESTAS WIND : New customer places 28 MW order in Germany, highlighting project m..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/25 King Salman And Saudi Arabia Turn To Renewables To Evolve And Diversify Natio..
12/24 MARATHON OIL : A Fantastic Company With A Fantastic Price That I May Need To Sel..
11/13 VESTAS : Buy On The Drop
11/12 Vestas Wind Systems' (VWDRY) CEO Anders Runevad on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings..
11/09 Vestas Wind reports Q3 results
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 9 974 M
EBIT 2017 1 262 M
Net income 2017 909 M
Finance 2017 3 110 M
Yield 2017 2,17%
P/E ratio 2017 13,84
P/E ratio 2018 14,39
EV / Sales 2017 0,95x
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
Capitalization 12 580 M
Chart VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Vestas Wind Systems Technical Analysis Chart | VWS | DK0010268606 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 66,6 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Erik Runevad President & Chief Executive Officer
Bert Åke Stefan Nordberg Chairman
Jean-Marc Lechêne Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Marika Fredriksson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Jakob Vedel Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-4.25%15 033
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY-39.34%9 479
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%9 386
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%2 163
SUZLON ENERGY LTD9.39%1 252
SHANGHAI TAISHENG WIND POWER--.--%871
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.