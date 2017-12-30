Log in
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS (VWS)

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS (VWS)
Vestas Wind : ' receives 190 MW order in the U.S. and passes 10.5 GW in global order intake for 2017

12/30/2017 | 12:09am CET

Press release from Vestas-American Wind Technology, Portland, USA, 2017-12-30 00:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order for 190 MW of 4 MW platform turbines in the U.S. that takes Vestas' global order intake in 2017 to 10,595 MW, surpassing 2016's record order intake of 10,494 MW. The 2017 order intake is based on announced orders in all four quarters of 2017 as well as unannounced orders in the first three quarters of 2017. Unannounced MW of orders received in the fourth quarter of 2017 will be disclosed in the annual report in February 2018.

The development, construction, and operation of these turbines will deliver substantial economic impact for both the local and state economies, including funds from additional tax revenue, landowner payments and other contributions to the local community, and the creation of both part-time and full-time permanent local jobs. In 2016, the wind industry added jobs nine times faster than the overall U.S. economy, and today there are more than 102,000 wind workers.

Customer and project names are undisclosed at the customer's request.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on: https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.

Contact details
Chante Condit-Pottol, Communications Specialist, Media & External Relations
Tel: +1 (503) 708-6668
Mail: [email protected]

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 87 GW of wind turbines in 76 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 73 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 22,700 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S published this content on 30 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2017 23:09:08 UTC.

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 9 974 M
EBIT 2017 1 262 M
Net income 2017 909 M
Finance 2017 3 110 M
Yield 2017 2,17%
P/E ratio 2017 13,84
P/E ratio 2018 14,39
EV / Sales 2017 0,95x
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
Capitalization 12 580 M
Chart VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Vestas Wind Systems Technical Analysis Chart | VWS | DK0010268606 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 66,6 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Erik Runevad President & Chief Executive Officer
Bert Åke Stefan Nordberg Chairman
Jean-Marc Lechêne Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Marika Fredriksson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Jakob Vedel Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-4.25%15 033
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY-39.34%9 479
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%9 386
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%2 163
SUZLON ENERGY LTD9.39%1 252
SHANGHAI TAISHENG WIND POWER--.--%871
