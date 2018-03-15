MTV : Closes 9 Consecutive Months of Primetime Growth and Ranks as Fastest Growing Top 40 Cable Entertainment Network

Momentum Continues as Network Launches Global Phenomenon “Ex On The Beach”

Hip-Hop Artist and Actor Romeo Hosts Reality Royalty in The Ultimate “Relationsh*t” Show Beginning Thursday, April 19th at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

Download Romeo + Key Art + Cast Singles HERE

MTV is hitting the shores of Hawaii with the greenlight of a new U.S. version of the global youth brand’s international phenomenon “Ex On The Beach.” The news comes as the network closes 9 consecutive months of primetime growth and ranks as the fastest growing top 40 cable entertainment network.

Multi-Platinum rapper and actor Romeo is set to host the social experiment that features 10 romantically embattled reality stars from “The Bachelorette,” “Big Brother,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” “The Challenge,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Are You The One?” and “Bad Girls Club” alongside everyday singles who show up for what they think is a run-of-the-mill love and dating show in paradise, only to be completely blindsided by their exes (in some cases multiple) face-to-face. A complicated web of hookups, deceit, revenge and drama unfolds against the sultry backdrop as couples decide if their love can be reignited, or if the flame of romance is gone for good. Meet the cast Thursday, April 12th at 10 p.m. ET/PT during the launch special in advance of the 10, one-hour episode series debut on Thursday, April 19th at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The U.S. series will also air across MTV’s channels internationally.

Meet the cast here.

The US series is the 11th local adaptation of the hit format and marks the first time that an MTV International-originated format has been localized by MTV in the US. The eighth season of the original hit ‘Ex On The Beach,’ which airs across MTV internationally, begins premiering on March 20th. Local versions have also been produced for MTV Brazil and MTV Netherlands (two seasons each), and MTV Poland, which has aired three seasons. Outside of the MTV family, the format has been licensed and subsequently produced in seven additional territories including Denmark, Finland, France, Hungary, Norway, Russia and Sweden. In total, there are now 12 versions of “Ex on the Beach” around the world.

“Ex On The Beach” is based on a format by Whizz Kid Entertainment with Malcolm Gerrie and Lisa Chapman as Executive Producers. Matt Anderson and Nate Green serve as Executive Producers with Cooper Green as Co-Executive Producer for Purveyors of Pop. Tara Long serves as Executive Producer for Entertainment One. Richard Hall serves as Executive Producer with Alicia Martino and Keith Burke as Co-Executive Producers. Nina L. Diaz, Tiffany Lea Williams and Dan Caster are Executive Producers for MTV. Diana Morelli serves as Co-Executive Producer for MTV.

About MTV:

MTV is a global youth culture brand inspired by music. For more information, check out mtvpress.com. MTV is a unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA)

About Purveyors of POP:

Purveyors of Pop is an independent entertainment company producing cutting-edge programming across multiple platforms. Founded in 2010 by veteran executive producers Matt Anderson and Nate Green, POP specializes in programming at the forefront of the pop culture zeitgeist. Known for their string of hit TV series, the duo has developed and produced shows ranging from MTV’s “The Ashlee Simpson Show” to Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise, where they have produced over 175 episodes. Under the POP banner, the outfit has produced series for major cable networks including Bravo’ six-season hit, “Married To Medicine” (ATL & Houston), Bravo’s “My Fab 40,” A&E’ s “Psychic Tia,” and the “Lucky Ladies” franchise for Fox International Channels (Mexico/Argentina/Italy/Brasil).

About Entertainment One:

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company’s diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales, family programming, merchandising and licensing, and digital content. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One’s robust network includes newly-launched MAKEREADY with Brad Weston; content creation venture Amblin Partners with Steven Spielberg, DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; leading feature film production and global sales company Sierra Pictures; unscripted television production company Renegade 83; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning digital agency Secret Location.

The Company’s rights library is exploited across all media formats and includes more than 80,000 hours of film and television content and approximately 40,000 music tracks.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006023/en/