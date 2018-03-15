MTV : Closes 9 Consecutive Months of Primetime Growth and Ranks as Fastest Growing Top 40 Cable Entertainment Network

MTV is hitting the shores of Hawaii with the greenlight of a new U.S.
version of the global youth brand’s international phenomenon “Ex On The
Beach.” The news comes as the network closes 9 consecutive months of
primetime growth and ranks as the fastest growing top 40 cable
entertainment network.
Multi-Platinum rapper and actor Romeo
is set to host the social experiment that features 10 romantically
embattled reality stars from “The Bachelorette,” “Big Brother,”
“Bachelor in Paradise,” “The Challenge,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Are You
The One?” and “Bad Girls Club” alongside everyday singles who show up
for what they think is a run-of-the-mill love and dating show in
paradise, only to be completely blindsided by their exes (in some cases
multiple) face-to-face. A complicated web of hookups, deceit, revenge
and drama unfolds against the sultry backdrop as couples decide if their
love can be reignited, or if the flame of romance is gone for good. Meet
the cast Thursday, April 12th at 10 p.m. ET/PT during the
launch special in advance of the 10, one-hour episode series debut on
Thursday, April 19th at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The U.S. series will
also air across MTV’s channels internationally.
Meet the cast here.
The US series is the 11th local adaptation of the hit format
and marks the first time that an MTV International-originated format has
been localized by MTV in the US. The eighth season of the original hit
‘Ex On The Beach,’ which airs across MTV internationally, begins
premiering on March 20th. Local versions have also been
produced for MTV Brazil and MTV Netherlands (two seasons each), and MTV
Poland, which has aired three seasons. Outside of the MTV family, the
format has been licensed and subsequently produced in seven additional
territories including Denmark, Finland, France, Hungary, Norway, Russia
and Sweden. In total, there are now 12 versions of “Ex on the Beach”
around the world.
“Ex On The Beach” is based on a format by Whizz Kid Entertainment with
Malcolm Gerrie and Lisa Chapman as Executive Producers. Matt Anderson
and Nate Green serve as Executive Producers with Cooper Green as
Co-Executive Producer for Purveyors of Pop. Tara Long serves as
Executive Producer for Entertainment One. Richard Hall serves as
Executive Producer with Alicia Martino and Keith Burke as Co-Executive
Producers. Nina L. Diaz, Tiffany Lea Williams and Dan Caster are
Executive Producers for MTV. Diana Morelli serves as Co-Executive
Producer for MTV.
About MTV:
MTV is a global youth culture brand inspired by music. For more
information, check out mtvpress.com.
MTV is a unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA)
About Purveyors of POP:
Purveyors of Pop is an independent entertainment company producing
cutting-edge programming across multiple platforms. Founded in 2010 by
veteran executive producers Matt Anderson and Nate Green, POP
specializes in programming at the forefront of the pop culture
zeitgeist. Known for their string of hit TV series, the duo has
developed and produced shows ranging from MTV’s “The Ashlee Simpson
Show” to Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise, where they have produced
over 175 episodes. Under the POP banner, the outfit has produced series
for major cable networks including Bravo’ six-season hit, “Married To
Medicine” (ATL & Houston), Bravo’s “My Fab 40,” A&E’ s “Psychic Tia,”
and the “Lucky Ladies” franchise for Fox International Channels
(Mexico/Argentina/Italy/Brasil).
About Entertainment One:
Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that
specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing,
distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company’s
diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production
and sales, family programming, merchandising and licensing, and digital
content. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep
local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the
world.
Entertainment One’s robust network includes
newly-launched MAKEREADY with Brad Weston; content creation
venture Amblin Partners with Steven Spielberg, DreamWorks Studios,
Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; leading feature film
production and global sales company Sierra Pictures; unscripted
television production company Renegade 83; world-class music
labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning
digital agency Secret Location.
The Company’s rights library is exploited across all media formats and
includes more than 80,000 hours of film and television content and
approximately 40,000 music tracks.
