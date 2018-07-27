Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Viacom    VIAB

VIACOM (VIAB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Nickelodeon : Gives Second-Season Greenlight to Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 06:31pm CEST

TV’s Top Kids’ Shows Henry Danger, Knight Squad, The Dude Perfect Show and Hunter Street Renewed For Additional Seasons

Share it: @nickelodeon #TCA18

Nickelodeon, the number-one network for kids, announced today that Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the reimagined 2D-animated series, has been greenlit for a second season with 26 episodes. The action-comedy follows the band of brothers, Raph, Leo, Donnie and Mikey, as they discover new powers and encounter a mystical world they never knew existed beneath the streets of New York City. Season two will begin production this fall at Nickelodeon’s headquarters in Burbank, Calif.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005422/en/

Nickelodeon's Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Nickelodeon's Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season one will debut on Monday, Sept. 17, with the global rollout set to premiere this fall across Nickelodeon’s channels and branded blocks in 170+ countries and territories. The all-new original animated series follows the Turtles on different adventures as they master new powers, encounter absurd mutants and battle bizarre villains, each with their own motivations. Ranging from mystics, mutants and madmen, new creatures and villains emerge to take on the brothers in battles across New York City.

The series stars new voice talent Omar Miller (Ballers) as Raph, a jagged-shelled snapping turtle; Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as Leo, a red-eared slider turtle; Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) as Donnie, a soft-shell turtle; Brandon Mychal Smith (You’re The Worst) as Mikey, a box turtle; Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) as April O’Neil, a street savvy native New Yorker; Eric Bauza (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Splinter, father figure and sensei to the Turtles; and WWE Superstar John Cena as the villainous, Baron Draxum.

Also announced today is the renewal of four Nickelodeon hits including: the number-one ranked kid’s show (2-11 and 6-11) Henry Danger season five (20 episodes); Knight Squad season two (10 episodes); The Dude Perfect Show season three (15 episodes); and Hunter Street season three (30 episodes).

The announcements were made at the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Henry Danger season five continues to follow Henry Hart (Jace Norman) as he navigates a double life as Kid Danger, the superhero sidekick to Captain Man (Cooper Barnes). The new season will introduce brand-new villains and offer surprises that will expand the mythology of the show. Henry Danger cast also includes: Riele Downs as “Charlotte;” Sean Ryan Fox as “Jasper;” Ella Anderson as “Piper Hart;” Jeffrey Nicholas Brown as “Mr. Hart,” and Michael D. Cohen as “Schwoz,” who has been upped to a series regular. Christopher J. Nowak will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Jake Farrow is executive producer. Henry Danger is created by Dan Schneider.

Knight Squad season two continues to follow fearless teens Arc (Owen Joyner), Ciara (Daniella Perkins), Warwick (Amarr M. Wooten), Prudence (Lexi DiBenedetto), Sage (Lilimar), Buttercup (Savannah May) and Sir Gareth (Kelly Perine) in the kingdom of Astoria, as they train to become elite knights. Knight Squad is created and executive produced by Sean Cunningham & Marc Dworkin.

The Dude Perfect Show returns to Nickelodeon as best friends Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, twins Coby and Cory Cotton and their beloved panda mascot take fans inside their 25,000 square-foot paradise, as they continue to conquer the craziest games, shots and challenges they can devise. The Dude Perfect Show is produced by Superjacket Productions, Inc.

Hunter Street season three follows the Hunter family on mysterious journeys around Amsterdam, leading them on epic and suspenseful adventures, as they come across puzzling clues, secret rooms and unexpected revelations. Hunter Street is produced by Blooming Media.

Nickelodeon, now in its 39th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon’s U.S. television network is seen in more than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids’ basic cable network for 22 consecutive years. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA, VIAB).


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIACOM
06:48pCBS : shares tumble on report of sexual misconduct by CEO Moonves
RE
06:31pNICKELODEON : Gives Second-Season Greenlight to Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja..
BU
07/26VIACOM : Nick to Open Its Largest Indoor Theme Park in Mall of China
PU
07/25VIACOM : Three New Seasons of MTV Shuga to Promote Sexual Health in Africa
PU
07/23VIACOM : Interns Paint and Pack Meals for First-Ever Intern Viacommunity Day
PU
07/23CRITICS CALL MISSION : Impossible – Fallout “The Most Entertaining B..
PU
07/20VIACOM : Paramount TV's Head Fired Over Remarks -- WSJ
DJ
07/20VIACOM : Paramount Fires President of TV Unit Over Remarks -- Update
DJ
07/20VIACOM : Paramount Fires President of TV Unit
DJ
07/20NICKELODEON : ’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 Winners Release
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:38pCNBC : Viacom to buy AwesomenessTV below $300M 
07/25Why Disney Could Soon Be A Top Story Stock 
07/25Viacom in talks to acquire AwesomenessTV 
07/02VIACOM : Striking Content Deals Left And Right 
06/25Trump To Unveil Twin China Trade Initiatives (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 913 M
EBIT 2018 2 766 M
Net income 2018 1 640 M
Debt 2018 9 059 M
Yield 2018 2,88%
P/E ratio 2018 6,90
P/E ratio 2019 6,52
EV / Sales 2018 1,59x
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
Capitalization 11 472 M
Chart VIACOM
Duration : Period :
Viacom Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 34,6 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. May Non-Executive Chairman
Wade Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Kline Chief Information Officer & SVP-Technology
Sumner Murray Redstone Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOM-8.93%11 472
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX31.42%83 461
VIVENDI-8.16%31 192
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.8.65%6 720
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.174.17%6 272
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. (USA)-29.19%4 986
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.