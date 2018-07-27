Nickelodeon : Gives Second-Season Greenlight to Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

TV’s Top Kids’ Shows Henry Danger, Knight Squad, The Dude Perfect Show and Hunter Street Renewed For Additional Seasons

Nickelodeon, the number-one network for kids, announced today that Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the reimagined 2D-animated series, has been greenlit for a second season with 26 episodes. The action-comedy follows the band of brothers, Raph, Leo, Donnie and Mikey, as they discover new powers and encounter a mystical world they never knew existed beneath the streets of New York City. Season two will begin production this fall at Nickelodeon’s headquarters in Burbank, Calif.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season one will debut on Monday, Sept. 17, with the global rollout set to premiere this fall across Nickelodeon’s channels and branded blocks in 170+ countries and territories. The all-new original animated series follows the Turtles on different adventures as they master new powers, encounter absurd mutants and battle bizarre villains, each with their own motivations. Ranging from mystics, mutants and madmen, new creatures and villains emerge to take on the brothers in battles across New York City.

The series stars new voice talent Omar Miller (Ballers) as Raph, a jagged-shelled snapping turtle; Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as Leo, a red-eared slider turtle; Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) as Donnie, a soft-shell turtle; Brandon Mychal Smith (You’re The Worst) as Mikey, a box turtle; Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) as April O’Neil, a street savvy native New Yorker; Eric Bauza (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Splinter, father figure and sensei to the Turtles; and WWE Superstar John Cena as the villainous, Baron Draxum.

Also announced today is the renewal of four Nickelodeon hits including: the number-one ranked kid’s show (2-11 and 6-11) Henry Danger season five (20 episodes); Knight Squad season two (10 episodes); The Dude Perfect Show season three (15 episodes); and Hunter Street season three (30 episodes).

The announcements were made at the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Henry Danger season five continues to follow Henry Hart (Jace Norman) as he navigates a double life as Kid Danger, the superhero sidekick to Captain Man (Cooper Barnes). The new season will introduce brand-new villains and offer surprises that will expand the mythology of the show. Henry Danger cast also includes: Riele Downs as “Charlotte;” Sean Ryan Fox as “Jasper;” Ella Anderson as “Piper Hart;” Jeffrey Nicholas Brown as “Mr. Hart,” and Michael D. Cohen as “Schwoz,” who has been upped to a series regular. Christopher J. Nowak will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Jake Farrow is executive producer. Henry Danger is created by Dan Schneider.

Knight Squad season two continues to follow fearless teens Arc (Owen Joyner), Ciara (Daniella Perkins), Warwick (Amarr M. Wooten), Prudence (Lexi DiBenedetto), Sage (Lilimar), Buttercup (Savannah May) and Sir Gareth (Kelly Perine) in the kingdom of Astoria, as they train to become elite knights. Knight Squad is created and executive produced by Sean Cunningham & Marc Dworkin.

The Dude Perfect Show returns to Nickelodeon as best friends Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, twins Coby and Cory Cotton and their beloved panda mascot take fans inside their 25,000 square-foot paradise, as they continue to conquer the craziest games, shots and challenges they can devise. The Dude Perfect Show is produced by Superjacket Productions, Inc.

Hunter Street season three follows the Hunter family on mysterious journeys around Amsterdam, leading them on epic and suspenseful adventures, as they come across puzzling clues, secret rooms and unexpected revelations. Hunter Street is produced by Blooming Media.

