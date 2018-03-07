Nickelodeon : Unveils Content Pipeline of More Than 800 New Episodes, Details Expansion into Location-Based and VR Experiences

Nickelodeon, the number-one kids’ network, detailed its plans for
serving the new and next generation of kids on new and next-generation
platforms as it heads into the 2018-2019 season. With content plans
spanning its ecosystem, Nickelodeon announced: its largest content
pipeline ever--more than 800 brand-new episodes of new and returning
series--a 20% increase over last year; opportunities in social through
original short-form content; a reboot of Teenage
Mutant Ninja Turtles and a remake of the preschool
entertainment landmark, Blue’s
Clues; moves into areas of emerging tech, with original VR
and AR experiences; and location-based experiences, like this summer’s
family musical festival, Nickelodeon SlimeFest. Details were unveiled
during the network’s annual upfront presentation, held today at New York
City’s Palace Theatre, home of the critically acclaimed SpongeBob
SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.
“With our share growing and content pipeline in overdrive, we are
reinventing ourselves to best serve the new and next generation of
audiences on new and next-generation platforms,” said Cyma Zarghami,
President, Nickelodeon Group. “Kids are both our anchor and North Star,
and that bond with the audience allows us to connect to them everywhere.”
During the presentation, Zarghami previewed the network’s upcoming
content slate which includes: a development deal for Los
Casagrandes, a brand-new companion series for animated hit The
Loud House; Pony, a new animated comedy series
developed by Nickelodeon International in the UK; a new game show, Keep
It Spotless, executive produced by WWE Superstar
John Cena; a second season of Lip
Sync Battle Shorties, starring Nick Cannon and
JoJo Siwa; the reimagined Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles;
a remake of the groundbreaking series Blue’s Clues; and Musical
Dares, a new short-form series created and executive produced by
Nick Cannon, and the first project by Viacom Digital Studios for
Nickelodeon’s YouTube channel.
Nickelodeon also reviewed plans to continue expanding its footprint
through innovative new partnerships and technologies. Today, Nick
announced a new partnership with IMAX to bring to SlimeZone--its first
multi-player, social VR experience--to select IMAX VR Centres globally
this month. Plus, Nick is unveiling a brand-new AR mode for its
number-one Sky Whale mobile gaming app, which averages two
million active monthly users and has garnered nearly 30 million
downloads.
The network is also expanding its location-based offerings with
Nickelodeon SlimeFest, produced in partnership with Live Nation, the
multi-day music festival for kids and families will take place in
Chicago, IL, June 9-10 and feature performances by Grammy-winning DJ and
producer Zedd, Liam Payne, multi-platinum artist Flo Rida, and Lip
Sync Battle Shorties and social media star JoJo Siwa.
Nickelodeon also has created and launched a new brand campaign, called
“That’s Me,” that showcases kids’ drive to be honest and authentic
individuals who celebrate differences and diversity. Beginning this
week, Nick will launch the first round of spots, which celebrates
history-making women and highlights the brand’s longstanding legacy of
strong female characters, to inspire and empower a new generation of
girls.
With more than 800 episodes of new and returning series in its pipeline
this season, Nickelodeon has content in every genre:
Preschool:
Nickelodeon is the number-one network for preschooler’s year to date, a
leading position it has held for the past four years. Nick currently
owns eight of the top 10 shows for Kids 2-5 this year, led by
number-one-ranked PAW
Patrol.
This season, the network will premiere more than 300 new episodes of
returning hit shows, including PAW Patrol, Blaze
and the Monster Machines, Shimmer
and Shine, and Nella
the Princess Knight. Nickelodeon has also greenlit the
following new series:
-
Abby Hatcher, Fuzzly Catcher (26 episodes) – This
animated preschool series centers on Abby and her new friends the
Fuzzlies, who are amazing and quirky creatures that live in her
family’s hotel. Together with her best Fuzzly friend Bozzly, Abby goes
on wild adventures to fix Fuzzly mishaps and help them in any way she
can. Produced by Spin Master Entertainment (PAW Patrol), Abby
Hatcher Fuzzly Catcher features a social-emotional curriculum
highlighting empathy, compassion and problem-solving skills.
-
Blue’s Clues (20 episodes) – This remake of the
groundbreaking curriculum-driven, interactive series Blue’s Clues
will bring back beloved puppy Blue for an all-new generation of
preschoolers. The new series will be produced with a brand-new,
live-action host and CG animation. Blue’s Clues was created by
Traci Paige Johnson, Todd Kessler and Angela C. Santomero.
-
Butterbean’s Café (40 episodes) -- This animated series
centers on a fairy named Butterbean and her adventures running the
neighborhood café with her friends. Butterbean’s Cafe features
creative cooking, and a social-emotional curriculum that highlights
entrepreneurial and leadership skills. Created by Jonny Belt and
Robert Scull (Bubble Guppies), the series will premiere later
this year.
-
Fashion Ally (working title, 40 episodes) – This
animated series follows a little girl, Ally, in the high fashion world
as she makes everything around her a bit brighter, bolder and more
brilliant, one design fix at a time. Fashion Ally is created by
Paula Rosenthal and produced by Slivergate Media (Sunny Day, Peter
Rabbit).
-
The Swashbuckling Adventures of Capitán Calavera (working
title, 20 episodes) – This animated action-adventure series
follows 8-year-old Robi Montes, a brave and kind-hearted pirate, as he
embarks on daring rescues, searches for treasures and keeps the high
seas safe from villains like the nefarious pirate Bonnie Bones in a
fantastical Caribbean world. The interactive series is created by Niki
Lopez, Leslie Valdes and Valerie Walsh Valdes (Dora the Explorer),
and infused with a Spanish-language and culture curriculum.
Animation:
Nickelodeon is the number-one network for Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11 year
to date, with its February performance marking 18 straight months at
number one with Kids 6-11. Besides being home to TV’s top two animated
kids’ shows, The Loud House and SpongeBob
SquarePants, Nick currently owns eight of the top 10 shows
with Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11.
The network will air more than 200 episodes of returning animated hits
like SpongeBob SquarePants and The Loud House
this season, and has announced the following new shows:
-
Los Casagrandes (working title) – A companion to
the animated hit The Loud House, this series in development
follows Lincoln Loud’s friend Ronnie Anne and his brother Bobby
Santiago as they adjust to their new life in the city, where they now
live with their big, loving and chaotic multi-generational family, the
Casagrandes.
-
Pony, an original 2D-animated buddy comedy that follows
the life of an average girl, Annie, her (almost) average family and
what happens when an excitable, unpredictable, loveable and talking
pony comes to live with them in their city apartment. Pony is
the first animated series to be greenlit for the U.S. from Nickelodeon
International.
-
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (26-episodes) –
This new re-imagined 2D-animated series follows the band of brothers
as they discover new powers and encounter a mystical world they never
knew existed beneath the streets of New York City. Along for the
adventure is the Turtles’ most trusted ally, April O’Neil, a street
savvy native New Yorker and Splinter, father figure and sensei to the
Turtles. The series debuts later this year.
Live Action:
Nickelodeon is the number-one network for Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11 year
to date, with its February performance marking 18 straight months at
number one with Kids 6-11. Nick currently owns eight of the top 10 shows
with Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11, led by shows like top-ranked The
Loud House, The
Thundermans, and Henry
Danger.
In live action, the network will roll out over 300 brand-new episodes of
hit series including Henry Danger, The Thundermans,
and Nicky,
Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, and the following new and
returning shows:
-
Keep It Spotless (20 episodes) – This
new competition series, executive produced by WWE Superstar Jon Cena,
features real kids competing in a variety of physical and paint-filled
challenges with one goal in mind—to stay as clean as possible.
Produced by ITV Entertainment and Hard Nocks South Productions, and
based on a UK format from Possessed, Keep It Spotless is
scheduled to premiere later this month.
-
Knight Squad (20 episodes) – This brand-new comedy,
which premiered earlier this month, is set at a magical school for
knights in training, where two mismatched students (Daniella Perkins
and Owen Joyner) form an unlikely alliance to protect each other’s
secret and pursue their dreams.
-
Lip Sync Battle Shorties (10 episodes, season two) – The
hit competition series, renewed for a second season, features real
kids lip-syncing pop songs in celebration of their favorite artists,
while competing for the iced-out Shorties mic. Production will begin
in Los Angeles this summer with multi-faceted entertainer Nick Cannon
returning as host, along with show sidekick JoJo Siwa.
Short Form:
Musical Dares (10 episodes) – This
brand-new, short-form series is a new twist on the classic concept of
musical chairs. Created and executive produced by Nick Cannon, the
live-action game show will combine real kids, physical competition and a
full-blown dance party. Musical Dares is the first project by
Viacom Digital Studios for Nickelodeon’s YouTube channel.
Additionally, Nickelodeon’s pipeline is rounded out with TV Movies and
tentpoles including, Rocko’s Modern Life: Static
Cling and Invader Zim specials. The brand will
also feature three major TV events this year: 2018
Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24, with returning host and WWE
Superstar John Cena; Kids’
Choice Sports in July; and HALO Awards in
November.
