Paramount’s “Crown Jewel” Mission: Impossible – Fallout Rides Rave Reviews to Record Opening

07/30/2018 | 04:47pm CEST

July 30, 2018 @ 10:33 AM

Like Ethan Hunt prevailing in a helicopter chase through a mountain obstacle course, Mission: Impossible - Fallout won the weekend box office with a franchise-record $61.5 million debut in the U.S. and Canada. An additional 36 international markets added $92 million, bringing the well-reviewed sixth installment of Paramount Pictures' action institution to a $153.5 million worldwide total - also a record - in its opening weekend.

Featuring a dazzling array of HALO-jumping, motorcycle-crashing, bathroom-smashing stunts in a round-the-world freefall of unrelenting action, the sixth entry in the Mission: Impossible series drew raving critical reaction from its first premiere earlier this month. Fans of the series clearly noticed, chasing the action into theaters.

'The Mission: Impossible franchise is a crown jewel for Paramount Pictures,' box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Variety. 'There is a long track record that shows that they can rely on Cruise and his creative partners to deliver time after time. As long as Cruise can keep delivering the goods, Mission: Impossible is an annuity that will keep paying dividends for both Cruise and Paramount for years to come.'

Disclaimer

Viacom Inc. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 14:46:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 913 M
EBIT 2018 2 765 M
Net income 2018 1 640 M
Debt 2018 9 059 M
Yield 2018 2,75%
P/E ratio 2018 7,21
P/E ratio 2019 6,82
EV / Sales 2018 1,60x
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
Capitalization 11 543 M
Chart VIACOM
Duration : Period :
Viacom Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 34,6 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. May Non-Executive Chairman
Wade Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Kline Chief Information Officer & SVP-Technology
Sumner Murray Redstone Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOM-4.74%11 543
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX30.76%83 837
VIVENDI-6.11%31 333
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.5.89%7 013
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.174.17%6 469
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. (USA)-31.17%4 995
