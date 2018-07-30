Paramount’s “Crown Jewel” Mission: Impossible – Fallout Rides Rave Reviews to Record Opening

July 30, 2018 @ 10:33 AM
Like Ethan Hunt prevailing in a helicopter chase through a mountain obstacle course, Mission: Impossible - Fallout won the weekend box office with a franchise-record $61.5 million debut in the U.S. and Canada. An additional 36 international markets added $92 million, bringing the well-reviewed sixth installment of Paramount Pictures' action institution to a $153.5 million worldwide total - also a record - in its opening weekend.
Featuring a dazzling array of HALO-jumping, motorcycle-crashing, bathroom-smashing stunts in a round-the-world freefall of unrelenting action, the sixth entry in the Mission: Impossible series drew raving critical reaction from its first premiere earlier this month. Fans of the series clearly noticed, chasing the action into theaters.
'The Mission: Impossible franchise is a crown jewel for Paramount Pictures,' box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Variety. 'There is a long track record that shows that they can rely on Cruise and his creative partners to deliver time after time. As long as Cruise can keep delivering the goods, Mission: Impossible is an annuity that will keep paying dividends for both Cruise and Paramount for years to come.'
