Viacom : BET Networks Announces Final Nominees for "THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS" as the Second Round of Voting Kicks off Today

01/23/2018 | 07:44pm CET

January 23, 2018

Nearly 14 Million Votes Have Propelled Social Stars to the Final Voting Round, with Nominees Including Lil Uzi Vert, Jess Hilarious, Tami Roman, DC Young Fly, Chrissy Teigen, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and New 'Best Tea' Category

The Awards Show Will Premiere Live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 10 PM ET/PT

#BETSocialAwards

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Today, BET Networks announced the final nominees of 'THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS', and the competition is fierce! Proving the power of social media, 13.8 million voters have already made their voices heard on categories ranging from their favorite celebrity couples and social influencers to the best podcasts and memes. Now the field tightens to determine the ultimate winners of 'THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS,' which will be announced during the live show on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 10 PM ET/PT.

Voting for the top (5) nominees chosen in the online categories opens today, Tuesday,January 23 at Noon EST.

Hosted by comedianand actor Michael Blackson, 'THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS' will shoot live from Tyler Perry Studiosin the new studio Ft McPherson in Atlanta Executive produced by Mike Epps, this first-of-its-kind awards show will celebrate the very best and all the things we love about social media over the past year. From favorite celebrity follows, to the biggest memes, hashtags and trends of the year, this one-hour event will cover all of the most memorable and talked about social media moments that flooded 2017 timelines.

Final nominees include social savvy music artists Lil Uzi Vert and H.E.R.; social mavens Jess Hilarious andTami Roman; clapback queens Chrissy Teigen and Maxine Waters; memorable memes from Salt Bae and the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' 'Who said that?'; social hustlers DC Young Fly and WatchJazzy; and celeb couples Cardi B and Offset as well as Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir. Additionally, a final voting category has been added to the mix, 'Best Tea', that will determine the fan-favorite media outlet with the best gossip. Who will trend to the top? The power is in the viewer's hands! Go toBET.COM/SOCIAL to select the final winners who will take home the social superstar titles.

The final nominees for round two of 'THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS' online votingare:

ISSA WAVE:

Gone are the days of record sales reigning supreme! To be the most influential social artist, you need streams, likes and views - these bubbling artists nabbed all 3. Now the question is, who's wavy enough to take the crown?

  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • H.E.R
  • 21 Savage
  • Kash Doll
  • Logic

SOCIAL HUSTLE:

#BookedAndBusy! These influencers are the definition of 'no days off.' From sliding onto our timeline and into our hearts, all while securing the bag, that's a true hustler mentality. Vote now for your favorite!

  • FatboySSE
  • Kendallkyndall
  • Jess Hilarious
  • DC Young Fly
  • WatchJazzy

LMAO!:

Social media is the new frontier of comedy and these nominees always keep us laughing 24/7. From their hilarious posts to their ability to pick us up when we're down, these nominees take the cake for best social media comedians. Who served up the best kiki?

  • Blame It on Kway
  • Jess Hilarious
  • HaHa Davis
  • LaLaSizaHands89
  • Tami Roman

CLAPBACK:

If you troll, they're trolling back! Internet beef is nothing new, but when these nominees let loose, the whole world notices. From clever reads to snatching edges, these nominees are known to put people back in their place. Whose clapback game was the strongest?

  • Chrissy Teigen
  • Remy Ma
  • Maxine Waters
  • Angela Rye
  • Jess Hilarious

BEST PODCAST:

Pop in your headphones, you're in for a treat. These podcasts are the voice of the people, and we want to know which one is your favorite!

  • The Drink Champs
  • The Bodega Boys
  • The Read
  • Two Dope Queens
  • Joe Budden Podcast

MOOD AF:

Let's celebrate the memes and gifs that came out of nowhere, took over our timelines and showcased clever moods, shade and subs we didn't even know we needed.

  • Roll Safe
  • Salt Bae
  • Issa Rae - 'I'm Rooting for Everything Black'
  • Real Housewives of Atlanta - 'Who Said That?'
  • Michael Jordan Crying

BAEWATCH:

These power couples epitomize #relationshipgoals and we're here for it! Rep your favorite couple and vote below!

  • Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'oir
  • Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert
  • Cardi B & Offset
  • Remy Ma & Papoose
  • Russell Wilson & Ciara

BEST TEA:

Social media has flipped entertainment news on its head; these new media outlets represent the best sources of all the tea to fill your cup.

  • Famelous
  • Bossip
  • The Shade Room
  • Baller Alert

Produced by BET Networks, 'THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS' is executive produced by Mike Epps, Kyra Robinson and Eric Conte.

To apply for media credentials to cover the 'THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS' please email [email protected]

For updates and more information about 'THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS', please visit BET.COM/SOCIAL. Join the conversation on social media by logging on to our social media platforms using the hashtag: #BETSocialAwards.

ABOUT BET NETWORKS

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B ), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in nearly 85 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, France and South Korea. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER (formerly CENTRIC), a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET's growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET Networks around the globe.

ABOUT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS

Tyler Perry Studios [TPS] is an all-inclusive, premiere film and television production facility founded in 2006 by actor, producer, filmmaker, playwright, and philanthropist, Tyler Perry. Located ten minutes from downtown Atlanta, GA, the newest studio location opened in 2015 at the former Fort McPherson Army base, occupying 330 acres. The campus provides a variety of shooting locations, including 40 historic buildings built between 1889 and 1910, 200 plus acres of greenspace, 12 purpose-built soundstages, backlots and major sets. When formally completed in 2018, Tyler Perry Studios will be one of the largest production studios in the country and the first major motion picture studio on the East Coast. Tyler Perry Studios serves as an open lot for numerous outside productions including: AMC's 'The Walking Dead,' Universal's 'Pitch Perfect 3,'and HBO Films 'The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.' It also serves as headquarters for Tyler Perry productions including films 'Boo 2! A Madea Halloween,' the upcoming 'Acrimony' starring Taraiji P. Henson; and TV shows such as 'The Haves and the Have Nots,' 'Love Thy Neighbor,' and 'The Paynes.'

BET Networks
Media:Luis Defrank
[email protected]
212-205-3156
orGiovanna Desselle
[email protected]
310-481-3872

Source: BET Networks

News Provided by Acquire Media

Viacom Inc. published this content on 23 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2018 18:44:10 UTC.

