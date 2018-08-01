Log in
VIACOM (VIAB)
Viacom : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/01/2018 | 09:12pm CEST

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB and VIA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on both its Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2018.

About Viacom

Viacom is home to premier global media brands that create compelling entertainment content - including television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events and social media experiences - for audiences in 183 countries. Viacom's media networks, including Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5 (UK), Telefe (Argentina), Colors (India) and Paramount Channel, reach approximately 4.3 billion cumulative television subscribers worldwide. Paramount Pictures is a major global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment. Paramount Television develops, finances and produces original programming for television and digital platforms.

For more information about Viacom and its businesses, visit www.viacom.com. Keep up with Viacom news by following Viacom's blog at blog.viacom.com and Twitter feed at www.twitter.com/viacom.


© Business Wire 2018
Latest news on VIACOM
08:48aCBS : Tape of Ailing Mogul Is Issue In CBS-Redstone Legal Fight -- WSJ
DJ
07/31VIACOM : Younger Hits Season Ratings High With Christmas in July
PU
07/31GLOBAL POWERHOUSE JENNIFER LOPEZ TO : 00 pm et/pt
PU
07/31GLOBAL POWERHOUSE JENNIFER LOPEZ TO : 00 pm et/pt
PR
07/31CBS : to Tap Law Firm To Probe CEO Claims -- WSJ
DJ
07/31CBS : CEO Moonves survives board meeting amid misconduct probe
RE
07/31LESLIE MOONVES : CBS CEO Moonves survives board meeting amid misconduct probe
RE
07/30GOING PLACES : Viacom Intern to Full-Time Success Stories Features Paramount Pic..
PU
07/30PARAMOUNT&RSQUO;S &LDQUO;CROWN JEWEL : Impossible – Fallout Rides Rave Rev..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 915 M
EBIT 2018 2 776 M
Net income 2018 1 641 M
Debt 2018 9 058 M
Yield 2018 2,78%
P/E ratio 2018 7,14
P/E ratio 2019 6,74
EV / Sales 2018 1,62x
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 11 852 M
Chart VIACOM
Duration : Period :
Viacom Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 34,5 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. May Non-Executive Chairman
Wade Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Kline Chief Information Officer & SVP-Technology
Sumner Murray Redstone Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOM-5.71%11 852
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX30.32%83 158
VIVENDI-0.98%32 622
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.3.95%6 611
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.156.70%6 057
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. (USA)-29.46%4 852
