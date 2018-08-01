Viacom : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB and VIA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on both its Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2018.

About Viacom

Viacom is home to premier global media brands that create compelling entertainment content - including television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events and social media experiences - for audiences in 183 countries. Viacom's media networks, including Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5 (UK), Telefe (Argentina), Colors (India) and Paramount Channel, reach approximately 4.3 billion cumulative television subscribers worldwide. Paramount Pictures is a major global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment. Paramount Television develops, finances and produces original programming for television and digital platforms.

