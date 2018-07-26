Log in
Viacom : Nick to Open Its Largest Indoor Theme Park in Mall of China

07/26/2018 | 05:21pm CEST

July 26, 2018 @ 11:05 AM

[Attachment]

An artist's impression of the Nickelodeon theme park that will open in the massive Mall of China.

SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer, the PAW Patrol gang, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are teaming up for a new adventure: Nick's iconic crew is headed for Chongqing, China, where they will headline attractions at the largest indoor Nickelodeon theme park in the world.

The 28,000-square-meter entertainment zone, which will live at the heart of the massive Mall of China complex when it opens in 2020, is a vital part of Viacom's global efforts to seed its popular brands across a range of live events and experiences.

'Creating immersive on-the-ground consumer experiences remains an important part of our business. As we continue to grow the footprint of Nickelodeon theme parks, I am confident this will also open up new opportunities for the Nickelodeon brand and for our partners across multiple platforms in this important Chinese market,' said Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Managing Director of Asia Pacific Mark Whitehead.

The park - which VIMN will co-develop with the Mall of China, Jiayuan Group, China Creation Group and Triple Five Group - will showcase 14 Nick properties across 29 attractions, including Asia's first tilting drop tower and the TMNT launch coaster, which will be the highest, fastest and longest indoor rollercoaster in the world.

Nickelodeon and Viacom's deep vault of intellectual property translates seamlessly from the screen to a variety of in-person experiences, as Nick's global network of Nickelodeon-themed branded attractions and parks demonstrates. The Chongqing theme park will join Nickelodeon Universe in Minneapolis' Mall of America, SeaWorld on the Gold Coast and Wet n Wild Sydney in Australia, Nickelodeon Land at Pleasure Beach Blackpool in the UK, Nickland at Movie Park Germany, Nickelodeon Land at Parque de Atracciones Madrid, and Nickelodeon Lost Lagoon at Sunway Lagoon in Malaysia. Nickelodeon attractions also appear at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida and Hollywood, California.

'This is testament to the power of Nickelodeon and our iconic characters that fans, kids and families have come to love, which in turn, enables our ability to further boost the Nickelodeon entertainment experience for them,' said VIMN Senior Vice President of Location Based Experiences Gerald Raines.

Disclaimer

Viacom Inc. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 15:20:02 UTC
