Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Viacom    VIAB

VIACOM (VIAB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Viacom : Three New Seasons of MTV Shuga to Promote Sexual Health in Africa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 11:25pm CEST

July 25, 2018 @ 5:10 PM

The MTV drama series Shuga is hoping to help millions of young viewers protect themselves from HIV with three new seasons of the show airing across southern Africa and Francophone west Africa. Unitaid, the MTV Staying Alive Foundation, and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine will contribute storylines on HIV self-testing, preventive drugs and related issues.

Shuga, which first aired in 2009 and starred Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o, blends in-depth stories about students across English and, for the first time, French-speaking Africa with informative sexual health information, including how to stay protected from HIV and how to seek out treatment. The latest multimedia 'edutainment' campaign is intended to reach previously untapped populations between the ages of 15 to 24 as AIDS remains the leading cause of death among ages 10 to 24 in Africa.

'Millions of people in Africa watch MTV Shuga,' said Lelio Marmora, executive director of Unitaid. 'Our partnership with MTV Staying Alive gives us a terrific opportunity to reach young people who don't have reliable health information and empower them to take charge of their health - including testing themselves for HIV.'

The series is set to debut in South Africa and Côte d'Ivoire between 2018 and 2020.

Related Posts

Disclaimer

Viacom Inc. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 21:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIACOM
11:25pVIACOM : Three New Seasons of MTV Shuga to Promote Sexual Health in Africa
PU
07/23VIACOM : Interns Paint and Pack Meals for First-Ever Intern Viacommunity Day
PU
07/23CRITICS CALL MISSION : Impossible – Fallout “The Most Entertaining B..
PU
07/20VIACOM : Paramount TV's Head Fired Over Remarks -- WSJ
DJ
07/20VIACOM : Paramount Fires President of TV Unit Over Remarks -- Update
DJ
07/20VIACOM : Paramount Fires President of TV Unit
DJ
07/20NICKELODEON : ’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 Winners Release
BU
07/20GOING PLACES : Viacom Intern to Full-Time Success Stories Features Christina Dri..
PU
07/20BAKISH : Today’s Viacom, Focused on Execution, Delivering Progress
PU
07/19VIACOM : Nickelodeon Artists Pin their San Diego Comic-Con Dreams to Life
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:08pWhy Disney Could Soon Be A Top Story Stock 
11:49aViacom in talks to acquire AwesomenessTV 
07/02VIACOM : Striking Content Deals Left And Right 
06/25Trump To Unveil Twin China Trade Initiatives (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
06/25WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Game Of Trade Chicken Continues 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 913 M
EBIT 2018 2 766 M
Net income 2018 1 640 M
Debt 2018 9 059 M
Yield 2018 2,95%
P/E ratio 2018 6,71
P/E ratio 2019 6,34
EV / Sales 2018 1,58x
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
Capitalization 11 345 M
Chart VIACOM
Duration : Period :
Viacom Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 34,6 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. May Non-Executive Chairman
Wade Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Kline Chief Information Officer & SVP-Technology
Sumner Murray Redstone Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOM-11.33%11 345
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX30.99%84 766
VIVENDI-6.29%32 080
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.3.18%6 733
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.164.98%6 367
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. (USA)-28.81%5 134