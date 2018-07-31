Viacom : Younger Hits Season Ratings High With Christmas in July

July 31, 2018 @ 4:43 PM

Note: This post contains Younger spoilers.

Liza's secret is out on Younger - but that hasn't stopped fans from tuning in. In fact, more fans watched last week's episode than any others this season.

The Season 5 episode, A Christmas Miracle, which aired on TV Land last Tuesday, hit a season high of 1.3 million total viewers (L+3), according to the network. Its ratings peaked in the key 24-54 demographic, particularly among women, with double-digit increases from the previous week. Season 5 of Younger is on pace to score its highest-rated season among both adults 18-49 and women 18-49.

The episode sent Christmas to July, where Liza's long-time off-and-on love interest Charles declares his commitment to her in a swirling snowstorm following an unplanned encounter at a holiday party.

The popular series, starring Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Peter Hermann, Nico Tortorella and Miriam Shor, was the No. 1 original ad-supported cable sitcom reaching the key women's demographics of 18-49 and 25-54 (Nielsen, L+3) in 2017 - and it looks like things are only heating up this season.

A new episode of Younger airs on TV Land tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

