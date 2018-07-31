Log in
VIACOM (VIAB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 07/31 10:22:36 pm
28.6500 USD   -0.45%
10:58pVIACOM : Younger Hits Season Ratings High With Christmas in July
PU
08:53pGLOBAL POWERHOU : 00 pm et/pt
PU
08:31pGLOBAL POWERHOU : 00 pm et/pt
PR
Viacom : Younger Hits Season Ratings High With Christmas in July

07/31/2018 | 10:58pm CEST

July 31, 2018 @ 4:43 PM

Note: This post contains Younger spoilers.

Liza's secret is out on Younger - but that hasn't stopped fans from tuning in. In fact, more fans watched last week's episode than any others this season.

The Season 5 episode, A Christmas Miracle, which aired on TV Land last Tuesday, hit a season high of 1.3 million total viewers (L+3), according to the network. Its ratings peaked in the key 24-54 demographic, particularly among women, with double-digit increases from the previous week. Season 5 of Younger is on pace to score its highest-rated season among both adults 18-49 and women 18-49.

The episode sent Christmas to July, where Liza's long-time off-and-on love interest Charles declares his commitment to her in a swirling snowstorm following an unplanned encounter at a holiday party.

The popular series, starring Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Peter Hermann, Nico Tortorella and Miriam Shor, was the No. 1 original ad-supported cable sitcom reaching the key women's demographics of 18-49 and 25-54 (Nielsen, L+3) in 2017 - and it looks like things are only heating up this season.

A new episode of Younger airs on TV Land tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

Disclaimer

Viacom Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 20:57:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 913 M
EBIT 2018 2 774 M
Net income 2018 1 640 M
Debt 2018 9 059 M
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 7,07
P/E ratio 2019 6,68
EV / Sales 2018 1,60x
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
Capitalization 11 543 M
Technical analysis trends VIACOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 34,6 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. May Non-Executive Chairman
Wade Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Kline Chief Information Officer & SVP-Technology
Sumner Murray Redstone Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOM-6.59%11 543
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX30.61%83 837
VIVENDI-4.55%31 441
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.2.42%7 013
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.167.33%6 469
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. (USA)-31.26%4 995
