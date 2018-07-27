Viacom to Buy AwesomenessTV Holdings

By Josh Beckerman



Viacom has agreed to buy AwesomenessTV Holdings LLC, whose millions of video subscribers are expected to help the media giant's effort to reach "GenZ" audiences.

Awesomeness was part of the $3.8 billion sale of DreamWorks Animation to Comcast NBCUniversal in 2016. Comcast is the majority owner of Awesomeness, with Hearst Corp. and Verizon Communications holding minority stakes.

Viacom said Awesomeness has 6.4 million YouTube subscribers and another 158 million on its Awesomeness Network. A Viacom blog post didn't state the deal price.

Awesomeness will be part of Viacom Digital Studios. Its relationships with "digital platforms, talent and influencers complements VDS' existing efforts to reach these GenZ consumers on the mobile, social and digital platforms they call home," Viacom said.

