VIACOM (VIAB)
Viacom to Buy AwesomenessTV Holdings

07/27/2018 | 08:25pm CEST

By Josh Beckerman

Viacom has agreed to buy AwesomenessTV Holdings LLC, whose millions of video subscribers are expected to help the media giant's effort to reach "GenZ" audiences.

Awesomeness was part of the $3.8 billion sale of DreamWorks Animation to Comcast NBCUniversal in 2016. Comcast is the majority owner of Awesomeness, with Hearst Corp. and Verizon Communications holding minority stakes.

Viacom said Awesomeness has 6.4 million YouTube subscribers and another 158 million on its Awesomeness Network. A Viacom blog post didn't state the deal price.

Awesomeness will be part of Viacom Digital Studios. Its relationships with "digital platforms, talent and influencers complements VDS' existing efforts to reach these GenZ consumers on the mobile, social and digital platforms they call home," Viacom said.

Write to Josh Beckerman at [email protected]

ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.72% 34.99 Delayed Quote.-13.23%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 1.61% 52.005 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
VIACOM 2.92% 28.9 Delayed Quote.-8.93%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 913 M
EBIT 2018 2 766 M
Net income 2018 1 640 M
Debt 2018 9 059 M
Yield 2018 2,88%
P/E ratio 2018 6,90
P/E ratio 2019 6,52
EV / Sales 2018 1,59x
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
Capitalization 11 472 M
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. May Non-Executive Chairman
Wade Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Kline Chief Information Officer & SVP-Technology
Sumner Murray Redstone Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOM-8.93%11 472
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX31.42%83 461
VIVENDI-8.16%31 192
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.8.65%6 720
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.174.17%6 272
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. (USA)-29.19%4 986
