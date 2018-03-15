VICI Properties Inc. : Declares Pro-Rated Quarterly Dividend

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”)
announced today that its board of directors has declared a pro-rated
quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock for the
period from February 5, 2018 to March 31, 2018. The dividend is
pro-rated for the period commencing upon the closing of the Company’s
initial public offering and ending on March 31, 2018, based on a
quarterly distribution rate of $0.2625 per share. The dividend will be
payable on April 13, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of
business on March 29, 2018.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that
owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality
and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars
Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio
consists of 20 gaming facilities comprising over 36 million square feet
and features approximately 14,500 hotel rooms and more than 150
restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to leading
brands such as Caesars, Horseshoe, Harrah’s and Bally’s, which
prioritize customer loyalty and value through great service, superior
products and constant innovation. VICI Properties also owns four
championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to
the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s
highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.
For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.
