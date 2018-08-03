Log in
VICI PROPERTIES INC (VICI)
VICI Properties Inc : to Host Earnings Call

08/03/2018 | 02:12pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Vici Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-3831C99025810.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 913 M
EBIT 2018 780 M
Net income 2018 552 M
Debt 2018 3 788 M
Yield 2018 5,00%
P/E ratio 2018 13,20
P/E ratio 2019 11,63
EV / Sales 2018 12,4x
EV / Sales 2019 11,4x
Capitalization 7 533 M
Chart VICI PROPERTIES INC
Duration : Period :
VICI Properties Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICI PROPERTIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 22,6 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Baltazar Pitoniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. R. Payne President & Chief Operating Officer
James Robert Abrahamson Chairman
David Kieske Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eugene Irwin Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICI PROPERTIES INC-4.15%7 533
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS10.53%15 946
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC1.48%7 976
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC-4.73%7 564
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC13.32%6 430
HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST-4.22%4 699
