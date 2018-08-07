TITLE: DFO’s new style reflects success of Australia’s premium outlets

Log in
08/07/2018 | 03:06am CEST

Sales growth shows Australians are continuing to flock to DFO with sales up about five per cent across the portfolio, and a refreshed DFO brand launched in the Australian market.

Australian and international customers continue to show their love for outlet shopping with the DFO portfolio now welcoming more than 17 million people every year across the country. This is an increase of more than 40 per cent during the past eight years since Vicinity Centres first acquired the DFO brand.

Vicinity Centres DFO Regional General Manager Justin Blumfield said national and international tenant demand remained strong, with sales in apparel increasing by more than 12 per cent in the past two years.
'Outlet shopping is the fastest growing sector of the industry and we are seeing premium quality outlets delivering high levels of occupancy and income growth.

'We've worked hard to build outlet shopping as a destination in Australia and, with sales at DFO increasing by close to 70 per cent in the past eight years, there's an opportunity for significant growth to meet the
continued demand from savvy consumers,' Mr Blumfield said.

The refreshed DFO logo and campaign style has been unveiled at five centres across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane and will feature at the soon-to-be opened DFO Perth. This is part of a $2 million reinvestment
in DFO, which included new signage across the portfolio and a national multi-channel advertising campaign.

'We know DFO resonates with our customers as an affordable, designer and brand shopping destination and the refreshed logo and look has been designed to reflect that,' Mr Blumfield said.

Mr Blumfield said DFO had evolved from a basic outlet centre to a destination with up to 70 per cent off every day of the year appealing to customers looking for high-quality fashion at competitive prices. Now,
more than a third of retailers have stock specifically for DFO including Coach, Michael Kors and Portmans.

Vicinity Centres owns the DFO brand licence in Australia. Vicinity Centres owns and operates DFO Brisbane, DFO Essendon, DFO Homebush, DFO Moorabbin and DFO South Wharf. DFO Perth will open in Spring 2018.

For further information please contact:

Joel Crean
T +61 447 044 215
E [email protected]

Kat Rellos
T +61 411 245 099
E [email protected]

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 01:05:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Lewis Kelley Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Peter Algernon Franc Hay Chairman
Richard Warren Jamieson Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Hammon Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Foon Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD-2.57%7 610
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP3.80%55 210
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%30 418
GGP INC-7.99%20 625
SCENTRE GROUP0.95%16 648
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-6.27%10 985
