Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Vicinity Centres Re Ltd    VCX   AU000000VCX7

VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD (VCX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Vicinity Centres Re : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice - Grant Kelley

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2018 | 03:55am CET

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Vicinity Limited

Vicinity Centres Trust

ABN

90 114 757 783

ARSN

104 931 928

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Grant Lewis Kelley

Date of appointment

1 January 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

678,487 Performance Rights under the FY2018 Long Term Incentive Plan (as approved by securityholders at the 2017 AGM)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Number & class of Securities

N/A

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Executive Services Agreement dated 11 August 2017

Nature of interest

As disclosed to ASX on 11 August 2017, Mr Kelley will be awarded a sign-on grant with a maximum face value of $2 million, to be delivered in the form of Vicinity Centres stapled securities and divided into two equal tranches as follows:

  • 50% will be subject to restriction for 12 months from Mr Kelley's commencement date as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Vicinity Centres, being 1 January 2018 (the Commencement Date); and

  • 50% will be subject to restriction for 24 months from the Commencement Date.

The securities will become unrestricted at the end of the relevant restriction period, subject to Mr Kelley's continued employment.

A Change of Director's Interest Notice

(Appendix 3Y) confirming the securities awarded to Mr Kelley in consideration of the sign-on grant will be provided to ASX once the award has occurred.

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Ordinary fully paid stapled securities with a maximum face value of $2 million. The number of securities awarded to Mr Kelley will be confirmed to ASX in the Appendix 3Y.

Signed

Michelle Brady Company Secretary Date: 2 January 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 3

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 02:55:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
04:00a VICINITY CENTRES RE : Lapse of Vicinity Centres Performance Rights
03:55a VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice - Grant K..
03:55a VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3Z - Final Director's Interest Notice - Angus McN..
01/01 VICINITY CENTRES RE : Grant Kelley commences as CEO and Managing Director
2017 VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD : ex-dividend day for interim dividend
2017 TITLE : The evolution continues – a new $130 million Chadstone hotel
2017 VICINITY CENTRES RE : Chadstone hotel to commence construction in early 2018
2017 VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3A.1 - Notification of Dividend/Distribution
2017 TITLE : Mandurah Forum excited to welcome international retailer H&M
2017 VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice - Janette..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Vicinity Centres (CNRAF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
2017 Vicinity Centres (CNRAF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
2016 VICINITY CENTRES (CNRAF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 946 M
EBIT 2018 876 M
Net income 2018 707 M
Debt 2018 4 057 M
Yield 2018 6,01%
P/E ratio 2018 14,97
P/E ratio 2019 14,41
EV / Sales 2018 15,4x
EV / Sales 2019 15,0x
Capitalization 10 531 M
Chart VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
Duration : Period :
Vicinity Centres Re Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | VCX | AU000000VCX7 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,92  AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Angus McNaughton Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Peter Algernon Franc Hay Chairman
Richard Warren Jamieson Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Hammon Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Foon Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD-9.03%8 223
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-3.34%54 760
GGP INC0.00%22 155
SCENTRE GROUP0.00%17 420
WESTFIELD CORP LTD0.00%15 399
REGENCY CENTERS CORP0.33%11 809
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.