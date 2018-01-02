Vicinity Centres Re : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice - Grant Kelley

Appendix 3X

Rule 3.19A.1

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Vicinity Limited Vicinity Centres Trust ABN 90 114 757 783 ARSN 104 931 928

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Grant Lewis Kelley Date of appointment 1 January 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

678,487 Performance Rights under the FY2018 Long Term Incentive Plan (as approved by securityholders at the 2017 AGM)

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. N/A Number & class of Securities N/A

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract Executive Services Agreement dated 11 August 2017 Nature of interest As disclosed to ASX on 11 August 2017, Mr Kelley will be awarded a sign-on grant with a maximum face value of $2 million, to be delivered in the form of Vicinity Centres stapled securities and divided into two equal tranches as follows:  50% will be subject to restriction for 12 months from Mr Kelley's commencement date as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Vicinity Centres, being 1 January 2018 (the Commencement Date); and

 50% will be subject to restriction for 24 months from the Commencement Date. The securities will become unrestricted at the end of the relevant restriction period, subject to Mr Kelley's continued employment. A Change of Director's Interest Notice (Appendix 3Y) confirming the securities awarded to Mr Kelley in consideration of the sign-on grant will be provided to ASX once the award has occurred. Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest relates Ordinary fully paid stapled securities with a maximum face value of $2 million. The number of securities awarded to Mr Kelley will be confirmed to ASX in the Appendix 3Y.

Signed

Michelle Brady Company Secretary Date: 2 January 2018

