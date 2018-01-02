Vicinity Centres Re : Appendix 3Z - Final Director's Interest Notice - Angus McNaughton

Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity Vicinity Limited
Vicinity Centres Trust
ABN ARSN
90 114 757 783 104 931 928
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of director
|
Angus McNaughton
|
Date of last notice
|
24 August 2017
|
Date that director ceased to be director
|
31 December 2017
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
265,134 Performance Rights granted under the FY2017 Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
following the lapse of 263,686 Performance Rights (in accordance with the LTIP rules governing cessation of employment on retirement)
381,720 Performance Rights granted under the FY2016 LTIP following the lapse of
75,512 Performance Rights (in accordance with the LTIP rules governing cessation of employment on retirement)
11/3/2002
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
Netwealth Investments Ltd (The McNaughton Family Account)
Vicinity ESP Pty Ltd ATF Employee Share Plan Trust
|
Number & class of securities
258,423 Ordinary Fully Paid Stapled Securities
141,286 Ordinary Fully Paid Stapled Securities
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
N/A
|
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
|
N/A
Signed
Michelle Brady Company Secretary
Date: 2 January 2018
