VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD (VCX)
Vicinity Centres Re : Appendix 3Z - Final Director's Interest Notice - Angus McNaughton

01/02/2018 | 03:55am CET

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Vicinity Limited

Vicinity Centres Trust

ABN ARSN

90 114 757 783 104 931 928

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Angus McNaughton

Date of last notice

24 August 2017

Date that director ceased to be director

31 December 2017

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

265,134 Performance Rights granted under the FY2017 Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

following the lapse of 263,686 Performance Rights (in accordance with the LTIP rules governing cessation of employment on retirement)

381,720 Performance Rights granted under the FY2016 LTIP following the lapse of

75,512 Performance Rights (in accordance with the LTIP rules governing cessation of employment on retirement)

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Netwealth Investments Ltd (The McNaughton Family Account)

Vicinity ESP Pty Ltd ATF Employee Share Plan Trust

Number & class of securities

258,423 Ordinary Fully Paid Stapled Securities

141,286 Ordinary Fully Paid Stapled Securities

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

N/A

Signed

Michelle Brady Company Secretary

Date: 2 January 2018

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 02:55:01 UTC.

