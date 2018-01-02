Vicinity Centres Re : Lapse of Vicinity Centres Performance Rights

2 January 2018
Lapse of Vicinity Centres (ASX: VCX) Performance Rights
Vicinity Centres wishes to advise that the following Performance Rights under the Vicinity Centres Long Term Incentive Plan (LTI) (formerly the Performance Reward Payment Long Plan (PRPL)) have lapsed or been forfeited:
|
Number
|
Details
|
(75,512)
|
FY2016 Performance Rights under the 2015 PRPL grant with a three year performance period commencing on 1 July 2015 and ending on 30 June 2018.
|
(305,550)
|
FY2017 Performance Rights under the 2016 LTI grant with a three year performance period commencing on 1 July 2016 and ending on 30 June 2019.
|
No change
|
FY2018 Performance Rights under the 2017 LTI grant with a three year performance period commencing on 1 July 2017 and ending on 30 June 2020.
As a result, Vicinity Centres currently has on issue the following Performance Rights:
|
Number
|
Details
|
2,291,072
|
FY2016 Performance Rights under the 2015 PRPL grant with a three year performance period commencing on 1 July 2015 and ending on 30 June 2018.
|
2,733,838
|
FY2017 Performance Rights under the 2016 LTI grant with a three year performance period commencing on 1 July 2016 and ending on 30 June 2019.
|
3,226,880
|
FY2018 Performance Rights under the 2017 LTI grant with a three year performance period commencing 1 July 2017 and ending on 30 June 2020.
