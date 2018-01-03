Vicinity Centres Re : Performance Rights Clarification

3 January 2018

Vicinity Centres (ASX: VCX) Performance Rights Clarification

Vicinity Centres refers to the Appendix 3B and notice titled "Lapse of Vicinity Centres Performance Rights" (Lapse Notice) lodged on 2 January 2018. Vicinity Centres confirms that following the issue of 678,487 FY2018 Performance Rights there are currently 3,266,880 FY2018 Performance Rights on issue under the 2017 LTI grant, not 3,226,880 as stated in the Lapse Notice.

Consequently, Vicinity Centres currently has on issue the following Performance Rights:

Number Details 2,291,072 FY2016 Performance Rights under the 2015 PRPL grant with a three year performance period commencing on 1 July 2015 and ending on 30 June 2018. 2,733,838 FY2017 Performance Rights under the 2016 LTI grant with a three year performance period commencing on 1 July 2016 and ending on 30 June 2019. 3,266,880 FY2018 Performance Rights under the 2017 LTI grant with a three year performance period commencing 1 July 2017 and ending on 30 June 2020.

Yours faithfully

Michelle Brady Company Secretary

Vicinity Centres