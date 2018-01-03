Log in
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
Report
Vicinity Centres Re : Performance Rights Clarification

01/03/2018 | 05:29am CET

3 January 2018

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

Vicinity Centres (ASX: VCX) Performance Rights Clarification

Vicinity Centres refers to the Appendix 3B and notice titled "Lapse of Vicinity Centres Performance Rights" (Lapse Notice) lodged on 2 January 2018. Vicinity Centres confirms that following the issue of 678,487 FY2018 Performance Rights there are currently 3,266,880 FY2018 Performance Rights on issue under the 2017 LTI grant, not 3,226,880 as stated in the Lapse Notice.

Consequently, Vicinity Centres currently has on issue the following Performance Rights:

Number

Details

2,291,072

FY2016 Performance Rights under the 2015 PRPL grant with a three year performance period commencing on 1 July 2015 and ending on 30 June 2018.

2,733,838

FY2017 Performance Rights under the 2016 LTI grant with a three year performance period commencing on 1 July 2016 and ending on 30 June 2019.

3,266,880

FY2018 Performance Rights under the 2017 LTI grant with a three year performance period commencing 1 July 2017 and ending on 30 June 2020.

Yours faithfully

Michelle Brady Company Secretary

Vicinity Centres

National Office

Vicinity Limited ABN 90 114 757 783

Level 4, Chadstone Tower One

and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd

1341 Dandenong Road

T +61 3 7001 4000

ABN 88 149 781 322

PO Box 104

F +61 3 7001 4001

As responsible entity for:

Chadstone VIC 3148

vicinity.com.au

Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 04:29:02 UTC.

