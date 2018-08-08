Vicon Industries : Prepared for Any Emergency, Louisa County Public Schools Enhances Security with Vicon Solution

Log in
08/08/2018 | 05:12am CEST

Hauppauge, NY | August 8, 2018: Vicon Industries, Inc. (VII: NYSE-MKT) ('Vicon'), designer and manufacturer of video surveillance and access control software, hardware and components, announced today that Louisa County Public Schools, in Northern Virginia, has completed installation of a district-wide Vicon Valerus video management solution that encompasses its six school buildings and connects nearly 400 cameras. The system includes multiple application servers and NVRs running Valerus VMS software, as well as a wide range of Vicon IP megapixel camera models. The district has opted to share camera access with the Louisa County Sheriff's Department, whose officers can use ipads and smartphones to immediately call up video through the Valerus VMS interface in case of an emergency. This allows them to visually assess any situation and locate the perpetrator before sending in officers.

The Valerus solution was chosen by Louisa County Public Schools because of Vicon's willingness to provide the district's in-house electricians and technical team with as much autonomy as possible in setting up and managing the system. After participating in a Vicon sponsored training class, the district has been self-sufficient in its ability to install, program and troubleshoot Valerus. David Szalankiewicz, LCPS Facilities Director, says 'Vicon's technical team has supported our in-house guys directly with training and certification so that we feel completely in control.'

Ron Lapsley, Vicon's Regional Sales Manager who worked on the project, explains, 'Vicon understands that the technical capabilities and service needs are different for each customer, and we're glad to provide the right level of support that makes sense. In many cases, the manufacturer relationship is as important as the product itself in making sure a customer is satisfied.'

Learn more about this installation on Vicon's website: http://www.vicon-security.com/louisa-county-ps/. Visit Louisa County Public Schools online at https://www.lcps.k12.va.us/.

About Vicon Industries, Inc.: Since 1967, Vicon has been a leading provider of mission-critical security surveillance systems. Today we are focused on providing solutions that have been engineered not just for performance and features, but for simplicity in deployment, operation and maintenance. Our goal is to serve as a valued security technology partner to our customers by reducing security solution complexity, ensuring a superior experience and future proofing our solutions. Vicon and its leading-edge systems are trusted by a customer base that spans the globe, representing every type of industry.

For more information about Vicon, please visit: www.vicon-security.com. Vicon…Simple Solutions for a Complex World.

Disclaimer

Vicon Industries Inc. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 03:11:01 UTC
