Vicon Industries : Prepared for Any Emergency, Louisa County Public Schools Enhances Security with Vicon Solution

Hauppauge, NY | August 8, 2018: Vicon Industries, Inc. (VII: NYSE-MKT) ('Vicon'), designer and manufacturer of video surveillance and access control software, hardware and components, announced today that Louisa County Public Schools, in Northern Virginia, has completed installation of a district-wide Vicon Valerus video management solution that encompasses its six school buildings and connects nearly 400 cameras. The system includes multiple application servers and NVRs running Valerus VMS software, as well as a wide range of Vicon IP megapixel camera models. The district has opted to share camera access with the Louisa County Sheriff's Department, whose officers can use ipads and smartphones to immediately call up video through the Valerus VMS interface in case of an emergency. This allows them to visually assess any situation and locate the perpetrator before sending in officers.

The Valerus solution was chosen by Louisa County Public Schools because of Vicon's willingness to provide the district's in-house electricians and technical team with as much autonomy as possible in setting up and managing the system. After participating in a Vicon sponsored training class, the district has been self-sufficient in its ability to install, program and troubleshoot Valerus. David Szalankiewicz, LCPS Facilities Director, says 'Vicon's technical team has supported our in-house guys directly with training and certification so that we feel completely in control.'

Ron Lapsley, Vicon's Regional Sales Manager who worked on the project, explains, 'Vicon understands that the technical capabilities and service needs are different for each customer, and we're glad to provide the right level of support that makes sense. In many cases, the manufacturer relationship is as important as the product itself in making sure a customer is satisfied.'

