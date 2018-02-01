Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG    VIGR   AT0000908504

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG (VIGR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

VIENNA INSURANCE : Liane Hirner joins the Vienna Insurance Group Managing Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2018 | 10:10am CET

Liane Hirner (49) joins the Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) Managing Board on 1 February 2018. She will take over as the Group's CFO on 1 July 2018. The Vienna Insurance Group's six-member strong management team now consists equally of three female and three male members.

Liane Hirner's appointment to the Managing Board for a five-year period, which expires in 2023, has already been confirmed and announced in June 2017. She has a degree in business administration and will be responsible for finance and accounting after joining VIG. She will take over from Martin Simhandl as CFO on 1 July 2018. As has also previously been announced, Martin Simhandl will step down from the Managing Board at his own request in mid-2018.

'We are pleased to welcome Liane Hirner, a very experienced and highly-respected tax adviser and auditor, on board. She has developed an in-depth knowledge of the insurance sector and is an expert in the new IFRS 17 accounting standards. Our accounts will have to comply with these standards as of 2021, which will be the start of a new era in accounting worldwide', said Vienna Insurance Group CEO Elisabeth Stadler.

Liane Hirner joined PwC in 1993 and was most recently a partner in the company. Her responsibilities with regard to insurance companies included so far audits in line with national and international standards, IFRS consulting as well as due diligence reviews. Her extensive experience has also been gained through positions at various industry associations, such as the Austrian Financial Reporting and Auditing Committee (AFRAC), the Austrian Insurance Association's IFRS working group, as well as the Institute of Austrian Certified Public Accountants (IWP), the Insurance Working Party of Brussels-based Accountancy Europe and the Expert Committee for Commercial Law and Auditing at the Chamber of Public Accountants and Tax Advisors. Liane Hirner is married with two sons.

She joins Elisabeth Stadler and Judit Havasi on the management team, which means that Vienna Insurance Group is the only company listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange's ATX index of leading shares, where women account for 50 percent of the managing board. VIG is also the only ATX-listed company with a female CEO. From 1 February 2018 VIG's Managing Board will comprise Elisabeth Stadler (CEO), Martin Simhandl (CFO), Franz Fuchs, Judit Havasi, Liane Hirner and Peter Höfinger.

Photo Download

Vienna Insurance Group AG published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 09:09:10 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
10:10a VIENNA INSURANCE : Liane Hirner joins the Vienna Insurance Group Managing Board
01/10 VIENNA INSURANCE : Merger of InterRisk Vienna Insurance Group with BTA non-life ..
01/10 VIENNA INSURANCE : merged in the Baltic States - InterRisk merged with BTA Balti..
01/08 VIENNA INSURANCE : merged in the Baltic States - InterRisk merged with BTA Balti..
01/08 VIENNA INSURANCE : merged in the Baltic States
2017 VIENNA INSURANCE : InterRisk Vienna Insurance Group merged with BTA non-life ins..
2017 VIENNA INSURANCE : Market leader Vienna Insurance Group makes further acquisitio..
2017 VIENNA INSURANCE : to buy Seesam Insurance non-life insurer
2017 VIENNA INSURANCE : Market leader Vienna Insurance Group makes further acquisitio..
2017 VIENNA INSURANCE : to merge two of its Czech Group companies
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/17 Vienna Insurance (VNRFY) Presents At Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Confer..
2017 Vienna Insurance Group ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Vienna Insurance Group (VNRFY) Presents At European Financial Conference - Sl..
2017 Vienna Insurance Group (VNRFY) Presents At European Financial Conference - Sl..
2017 Vienna Insurance (VNRFY) Presents At BoAML 22nd Annual Financials CEO Confere..
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 8 994 M
EBIT 2017 451 M
Net income 2017 291 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 2,97%
P/E ratio 2017 13,03
P/E ratio 2018 12,42
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,39x
Capitalization 3 653 M
Chart VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Technical Analysis Chart | VIGR | AT0000908504 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,5 €
Spread / Average Target -14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elisabeth Stadler Chairman-Managing Board
Günter Geyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Simhandl Chief Financial Officer
Ryszard Dyszkiewicz Head-Group Information Technology & Back Office
Bernhard Backovsky Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG10.28%4 532
ALLIANZ6.27%111 140
CHUBB LTD4.74%72 488
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP6.33%57 461
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP3.14%49 561
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.89%42 625
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.