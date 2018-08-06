Vietnam Electric Cable : CADIVI OPENED TAY NGUYEN BRANCH AND HOSTED CUSTOMER CONFERENCE (06/08/2018)

Log in
VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORP (CAV)
08/06/2018 | 12:01pm CEST
On 04/08/2018, CADIVI held the opening Ceremony of CADIVI Tay Nguyen Branch at 401 Pham Van Dong, Buon Ma Thuot City, Dak Lak.On this occasion, CADIVI also held a meeting with Tay Nguyen customers to gratify customers and share the joy with CADIVI.The event was successfully held with the participation of agents, customers from the Central Highlands provinces as well as from Ho Chi Minh City.

Over the past years, the market share of CADIVI cables in the Central and Central Highlands has been remarkable.Therefore, in order to grasp the great development potential of the Central Highlands market as well as to serve customers' demand in this area in a more timely and faster manner, the Central Highlands branch of CADIVI has been established.to achieve the above objectives.

On the same day, on the occasion of the opening of the Tay Nguyen branch, CADIVI held a meeting with customers in the Central Highlands with the participation of representatives of customers from Ho Chi Minh City and Tay Nguyen..Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Le Quang Dinh, General Director of CADIVI emphasized: Establishing CADIVI Tay Nguyen is one of the strategies to satisfy the demand of customers here, on the one hand to reduce the time.In terms of freight forwarding, accelerate sales to the market.

Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 10:00:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Dinh Quang Le Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tuan Van Nguyen Chairman
Vinh Quoc Nguyen Director
Tho Ba Le Director
Hieu Ngoc Phan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORP0
PRYSMIAN-17.34%6 739
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-40.03%3 752
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.--.--%3 237
WALSIN LIHWA CORP--.--%2 377
EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC CO--.--%2 344
