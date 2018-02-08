On 03/02/2018, CADIVI successfully held the meeting of gratitude customers in Central Highlands region 2017 with the participation of nearly 100 guests.

This is an opportunity for CADIVI to express its gratitude to its dealers, electric stores, M & E contractors, stores, electricians, etc.

in the Central - Central Highlands.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mr. Le Tran Vinh - Director of CADIVI Center in Central Vietnam shared about 2017 business results of the Central region and the market development objectives in the Central and Highlands of CADIVI in next time. With estimated growth to double in the next year, CADIVI will continue to have more support policies for its customers, agents in the Central region.

Following this, Mr. Le Quang Dinh - General Director of CADIVI expressed his deep thanks for the great contribution of agents and the enthusiastic support of customers in the Central and Central Highlands simultaneously. Commitment will always strengthen the support agents to continue to bring together brand, CADIVI products increasingly sustainable development in this market in the coming time.

The conference has been intimate, cozy with the entertainment and lottery program with lucky lucky draw.

Some images of the conference: