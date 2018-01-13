Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  VIETNAM STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Vietnam Electric Cable Corp    CAV   VN000000CAV6

SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Vietnam Electric Cable : We are off for the Tết Holidays of 2018 (13/01/2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2018 | 02:29am CET
Our company sincerely thank the cooperation of customers in the past.

On the occasion of Lunar New Year 2018, our company would like to inform to our customers, we will be off for holidays 7 days continuously: from 14/02/2018 to the end of Tuesday 20/02 / 2018 (ie from December 29 in Dinh Dau to the end of January 5 in Mau Tuat).Our company will work back to normal on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 (6 January lunar year Mau Tuat).We wish you a happy New Year of Happiness-Healthiness-Prosperity.

Best regards.

Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation published this content on 13 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2018 01:29:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE COR
02:29a VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : We are off for the Tết Holidays of 2018 (13/01/20..
02:19a VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Thông báo lịch nghỉ Tết Mậu Tu&..
01/09 VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Cadivi company organized "customer conference in quy nh..
2017 VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI adding QR codes on building wire labels (29/11/2..
2017 VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI Week Fair introduced products now Ho Chi Minh Ci..
2017 VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Cadivi awarded "the typical service / product of 2017" ..
2017 VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CÔNG TY CADIVI ĐẠT DANH HIỆU “S&..
2017 VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Only 114 listed companies meet the disclosure standard ..
2017 VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI attended the Vietnam Goods Fair in Dong Thap in ..
2017 VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI participated in the 10th International Exhibitio..
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Dinh Quang Le Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tuan Van Nguyen Chairman
Vinh Quoc Nguyen Director
Tho Ba Le Director
Hieu Ngoc Phan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORP0
PRYSMIAN3.86%7 376
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.1.36%6 686
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.--.--%4 857
NEXANS-0.22%2 668
EVE ENERGY CO LTD--.--%2 621
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.