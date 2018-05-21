Log in
Vietnam Holding Limited

VIETNAM HOLDING LIMITED (VNH)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 05/18 05:35:07 pm
2.86 USD   -0.69%
VIETNAM : Share Repurchase - 18 May 2018
PU
VIETNAM : Change in Investment Management Team - 18 May 2018
PU
VIETNAM : Estimated Daily NAV - 18 May 2018
PU
Vietnam : Share Repurchase - 18 May 2018

05/21/2018 | 08:30am CEST

Regulatory Story

VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Share Buy Back and Cancellation Released 17:20 18-May-2018

RNS Number : 6396O

VietNam Holding Limited 18 May 2018

For immediate release VietNam Holding Limited ('VNH' or the 'Company')

Share Buy Back and Cancella�on

VietNam Holding Limited announces that on 18 May 2018, it purchased 182,662 ordinary shares of par value $1 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of US$2.8496 per Ordinary Share.

All Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company under VNH's share repurchase programme are to be cancelled upon repurchase.

Following the above purchase and cancella�on, VNH has 66,968,442 Ordinary Shares with vo�ng rights in issue and no shares held as Treasury Shares.

This announcement contains inside informa�on which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regula�on.

VietNam Holding Limited

For more informa�on please contact:

Tel: +44 781 078 5933

VietNam Holding Asset Management Limited

investorrela�[email protected] www.vietnamholding.comﬁnnCap Limited

Broker and Nominated Advisor

Trading: Johnny Hewitson

Tel: +44 20 7220 0558

Sales:

Mark Whi�eld

Tel: +44 20 3772

4697

Corporate Finance:

Stuart Andrews / William Marle / Giles

Tel: +44 20 7220

Rolls

0500

Share Buy Back and Cancellation - RNS

Vietnam Holding Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 06:29:02 UTC
