Vietnam : Share Repurchase - 18 May 2018

VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Share Buy Back and Cancellation Released 17:20 18-May-2018

VietNam Holding Limited 18 May 2018

For immediate release VietNam Holding Limited ('VNH' or the 'Company')

Share Buy Back and Cancella�on

VietNam Holding Limited announces that on 18 May 2018, it purchased 182,662 ordinary shares of par value $1 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of US$2.8496 per Ordinary Share.

All Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company under VNH's share repurchase programme are to be cancelled upon repurchase.

Following the above purchase and cancella�on, VNH has 66,968,442 Ordinary Shares with vo�ng rights in issue and no shares held as Treasury Shares.

This announcement contains inside informa�on which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regula�on.

VietNam Holding Limited

For more informa�on please contact:

Tel: +44 781 078 5933

VietNam Holding Asset Management Limited

investorrela�[email protected] www.vietnamholding.comﬁnnCap Limited

Broker and Nominated Advisor

Trading: Johnny Hewitson

Tel: +44 20 7220 0558

Corporate Finance: Stuart Andrews / William Marle / Giles Rolls Tel: +44 20 7220 0500

