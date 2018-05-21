Vietnam : Share Repurchase - 18 May 2018

Regulatory Story
VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Share Buy Back and Cancellation Released 17:20 18-May-2018
RNS Number : 6396O
VietNam Holding Limited 18 May 2018
For immediate release VietNam Holding Limited ('VNH' or the 'Company')
Share Buy Back and Cancella�on
VietNam Holding Limited announces that on 18 May 2018, it purchased 182,662 ordinary shares of par value $1 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of US$2.8496 per Ordinary Share.
All Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company under VNH's share repurchase programme are to be cancelled upon repurchase.
Following the above purchase and cancella�on, VNH has 66,968,442 Ordinary Shares with vo�ng rights in issue and no shares held as Treasury Shares.
This announcement contains inside informa�on which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regula�on.
VietNam Holding Limited
For more informa�on please contact:
Tel: +44 781 078 5933
VietNam Holding Asset Management Limited
investorrela�[email protected] www.vietnamholding.comﬁnnCap Limited
Broker and Nominated Advisor
Trading: Johnny Hewitson
Tel: +44 20 7220 0558
|
Sales:
|
Mark Whi�eld
|
Tel: +44 20 3772
|
4697
|
Corporate Finance:
|
Stuart Andrews / William Marle / Giles
|
Tel: +44 20 7220
|
Rolls
|
0500
|
