ViewRay : Appoints Scott Huennekens and Daniel Moore to its Board of Directors

CLEVELAND, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), maker of the world's first and only clinical MRI-guided radiation therapy system, announced today the appointment of medical device industry veterans Scott Huennekens and Daniel Moore to the Company's board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Huennekens currently serves as chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Verb Surgical, a joint venture between Ethicon, a medical device company in the Johnson & Johnson family of companies, and Verily Life Sciences (formerly Google Life Sciences) in the field of robotic surgery. Mr. Moore currently serves as chairman of the board for LivaNova PLC, having previously served as chief executive officer of Cyberonics, Inc. prior to its merger with Sorin S.p.A. in 2015 to create LivaNova.

The Company also announced the impending resignations of two directors: David Bonita, M.D., and Mark S. Gold, M.D. Both Dr. Bonita and Dr. Gold announced their intention to step down from the Board at the Company's Annual Meeting.

"We are delighted to welcome Dan and Scott to our board of directors," said Chris A. Raanes, president and chief executive officer of ViewRay. "We believe that Dan and Scott's deep operational experience with fast-growing medical device companies will be invaluable as we seek to bring the benefits of the MRIdian Linac system to patients around the world."

Mr. Raanes continued, "I would also like to thank Dr. Mark Gold and Dr. David Bonita for their many years of service to ViewRay. Mark has been a member of the board since the early stages of the Company and David led our first institutional financing. Their extensive experience and dedication to ViewRay have been enormously helpful as we have grown from a dream to a reality."

Mr. Huennekens is currently chairman, president and chief executive officer of Verb Surgical, which he joined in August 2015. Previously, Mr. Huennekens served as president and chief executive officer of Volcano Corporation from its start-up in 2002, through its IPO in 2006, and to its eventual sale to Royal Philips in 2015. Prior to his work at Volcano, Mr. Huennekens served as president and chief executive officer of Digirad Corporation, a diagnostic imaging solutions provider. Mr. Huennekens is a board member and past chairman of the Medical Device Manufacturer's Association (MDMA). He graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Southern California in 1986 and earned his Masters of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School in 1991.

Mr. Moore has served as Chairman of LivaNova's board of directors since 2015. Previously he served as a member of the board and chief executive officer of Cyberonics from 2007. Mr. Moore joined Cyberonics from Boston Scientific, where he held positions in sales, marketing and senior management in the U.S. and in Europe. His last position at Boston Scientific was president, International Distributor Management. Prior to that role, he held the position of president, Inter-Continental, a business unit of Boston Scientific. Mr. Moore earned a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University, and a Masters of Business Administration with High Honors from Boston University.

As non-employee directors, Mr. Huennekens, who will join as a class III director, and Mr. Moore, who will join as a class II director, will each receive initial option grants with an aggregate grant date fair value of $176,400 of the Company's common stock, pursuant to the terms of the Company's Board of Directors Non-Employee Director Compensation Policy and are each eligible to receive an annual cash retainer of $40,000 for service on the Board and an annual options award with an aggregate grant date fair value of $100,000. The Company intends to enter into customary indemnification agreements with each of Mr. Huennekens and Mr. Moore.

About ViewRay

ViewRay®, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purposely built to deliver high-precision radiation without unnecessary beam distortion, and consequently, help to mitigate skin toxicity and other safety concerns that may otherwise arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

