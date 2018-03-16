Viewray : Nearly 200 Oncology Experts Gather to Discuss Advanced Applications of MR Image-Guided Radiotherapy

CLEVELAND, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts in MR image-guided radiation therapy convened today to discuss MR image-guided radiation therapy experience and current and future applications during a global symposium in Amsterdam.

The symposium, titled "Advanced Applications of MR-Guided Radiotherapy Symposium," brought together nearly 200 members of the global oncology community, including radiation oncologists and medical physicists, for talks on various aspects of MR image-guided radiation therapy presented by five experts in the field. Key topics and speakers included:

Considerations and Challenges of MR Guided Radiation Therapy presented by John Bayouth , Ph.D., Professor and Chief of Physics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine in Madison, WI

presented by , Ph.D., Professor and Chief of Physics at the in Installation and Commissioning of a Linac-based MR Guided RT System presented by Sebastian Klüter, Ph.D., Medical Physicist at University Hospital Heidelberg in Heidelberg, Germany

presented by Sebastian Klüter, Ph.D., Medical Physicist at University Hospital Heidelberg in Heidelberg, On-Table Adaptive MR-Guided SBRT: Clinical Experience at VUmc presented by Ben Slotman , M.D., Ph.D., Professor and Chairman of Radiation Oncology at VU University Medical Center in Amsterdam

presented by , M.D., Ph.D., Professor and Chairman of Radiation Oncology at VU University Medical Center in MR-Guided Breast Radiotherapy presented by Maria Thomas , M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO

presented by , M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology at School of Medicine in Clinical Applications & Experiences with MR Guided Radiation Therapy presented by Salim Siddiqui , M.D., Director of Stereotactic Radiation at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI

The day-long event aimed to educate clinicians interested in bringing MR image-guided radiation therapy to their institution. The event concluded with a tour of VU University Medical Center (VUmc)'s MRIdian System, which is currently being used to treat patients, and the hospital's second system, the next-generation MRIdian Linac, which is currently under installation.

The symposium was sponsored by ViewRay, makers of MRIdian, the world's first and only commercially available MR image-guided radiation therapy system. Presentations from the symposium will be available on the Events page of ViewRay's website after April 16, 2018.

About ViewRay

ViewRay®, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other safety concerns, which may potentially occur when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ materially from those referenced. Forward looking statements include future applications for MRI guided radiation therapy. Additional risk factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates and overall market conditions. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents ViewRay files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nearly-200-oncology-experts-gather-to-discuss-advanced-applications-of-mr-image-guided-radiotherapy-300615107.html

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.