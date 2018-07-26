Log in
VILLA WORLD LTD (VLW)
2.29 AUD   -0.43%
Villa World : 26 Jul 2018 - Guidance Update FY19

07/26/2018

26 July 2018

Guidance Update FY19

  • FY19 statutory profit after tax ~$40 million

In its ASX announcement on 9 July 2018 when updating the market on its FY18 guidance, the Company advised that it had achieved 1678 sales for FY18 and would carry forward significant pre-sales into FY19 and FY20.

Many of those are unconditional sales at Victorian projects Lilium (Clyde North) and Sienna Rise (Plumpton), reflecting strong performance of those growth corridors with pre-sales being achieved well ahead of construction commencement.

Assuming residential market conditions remain steady, the Company is targeting a statutory profit after tax of approximately $40 million in FY19. This figure assumes that revenue from certain stages of the above projects will move from FY19 to FY20, due to delays with planning authorities in Victoria.

There remains a possibility that revenue from these projects may be delivered sooner than anticipated (in FY19), and the Company will update the market as necessary.

These matters do not affect timing of revenue from the conditional sale of the Donnybrook site (VLW 51%, CVC 49%) to two separate purchasers, expected to be recognised in FY20.

The Company continues to target strong dividends for FY19.

For enquiries:

Craig Treasure CEO/Managing Director Tel: (07) 5588 8888 [email protected]

Disclaimer

Villa World Limited published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 22:44:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 476 M
EBIT 2018 67,4 M
Net income 2018 41,7 M
Debt 2018 136 M
Yield 2018 8,26%
P/E ratio 2018 6,99
P/E ratio 2019 5,99
EV / Sales 2018 0,90x
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 292 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,84  AUD
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Treasure Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mark Jewell Chairman
Michael Vinodolac Chief Operating Officer
Lorelei Nieves Chief Financial Officer
David Rennick Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VILLA WORLD LTD-19.58%216
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%39 226
VONOVIA-0.65%24 722
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 679
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN13.27%17 127
VINGROUP JSC--.--%14 342