Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Villa World Ltd    VLW   AU000000VLW0

VILLA WORLD LTD (VLW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 07/23
2.3 AUD   +0.44%
06:38aVILLA WORLD REW : You are OUR…
PU
01:13aVILLA WORLD : 24 Jul 2018 - Interest Payment - VLWHA
PU
07/19VILLA WORLD : The New Downsizing Contribution…
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Villa World Rewards Club: You are OUR…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 06:38am CEST

For over 30 years, Villa World has been making dreams come true for home buyers. Tens of thousands of Australians have embarked on their unique home building journey with Villa World, and we're privileged to have been a part of creating contemporary, architecturally-designed homes for our customers over the years. Helping Australians to live the life they've dreamed of, with worry-free house and land packages, our vision has always been to create not just homes, but lifestyles.

Villa World delivers the completed address with landscaped gardens and communities built with family, lifestyle and friendly neighbourhoods in mind. purchasing your new home with Villa World means walking into a home that's ready to move into, and a lifestyle that's ready to enjoy.

As testament to our dedication to building beautiful homes and creating memorable experiences, our Villa World customers have long been our biggest advocates. Our commitment to our loyal customers is what saw us introduce the Villa World Rewards Club.

The Villa World Rewards Club

At Villa World, our past and present Villa World property owners are our biggest supporters, and are our priority. That's why we've created the Villa World Rewards Club to reward our loyal customer group. We're so proud of our product, and of the relationships we build with our customers, that we have developed one of the most rewarding loyalty programs around.

The Villa World Rewards Club is an exclusive membership offered to past and present owners of Villa World properties. We're so delighted to have you as a part of the Villa World family that membership is free! Simply purchase any Villa World property and you automatically become a part of our Club. Once you're a member, you're with us for life - and that means earning rewards for life!

Many other loyalty programs fail to deliver real rewards to their customers, but the Villa World Rewards Club is no regular loyalty program. Our Club likes to reward its members generously, with real cash incentives. So, how do you earn rewards with Villa World Rewards Club? Simply purchase another Villa World property, or refer someone who does, and you'll receive $3000 in cash! It's as easy as that.

Why reward our customers?

The Villa World Rewards Club recognises the contribution that our valued customers make to our business. Your loyalty means the world to us, that's why we are tirelessly dedicated to creating beautiful, contemporary homes and thriving communities that keep our customers coming back for each new property they build. Becoming a part of the Villa World family means being a part of something special, and we want to continue to reward our loyal customers handsomely for spreading the word of their Villa World experience.

Your $3000 cash bonus could see you jetting off on a family getaway, treating the family and friends to a spectacular night out, splashing out on some new furniture, or even investing in more Villa World property. The choice is yours! And best of all? The rewards system is simple and easy.

How to receive your reward

Simply purchase another Villa World property, or refer a friend of family member who settles a Villa World property, and you'll be eligible to receive your $3000 cash reward. To claim your reward, all you need to do is fill out our Villa World Rewards Referral Form here. Then present the completed form to one of our Property Consultants.

Join the tens of thousands of Australians who've created their dream home and lifestyle with Villa World and you'll automatically become a part of the Villa World family, with access to our exclusive Villa World Rewards Club.

Already a member of the Villa World family? Let your family and friends know about your Villa World experience and you'll be enjoying the rich rewards the Villa World Rewards Club offers. For more information and for full terms and conditions, visit our Rewards Club page.

For more information regarding the Rewards Club please contact:

Ph: +61 (0) 7 5588 8888
Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Villa World Limited published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 04:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VILLA WORLD LTD
06:38aVILLA WORLD REWARDS CLUB : You are OUR…
PU
01:13aVILLA WORLD : 24 Jul 2018 - Interest Payment - VLWHA
PU
07/19VILLA WORLD : The New Downsizing Contribution…
PU
07/18VILLA WORLD : unveils display Village at Killara community
PU
07/18VILLA WORLD : Investing in Logan
PU
07/16FIRST HOME BUYERS : Why buy a New Home…
PU
07/09VILLA WORLD : 09 Jul 2018 - FY18 Guidance Update, Reporting Date and Webcast
PU
06/29VILLA WORLD : 29 Jun 2018 - Appendix 3Y
PU
06/21VILLA WORLD : Greenbank –Brisbane's First Home…
PU
06/12VILLA WORLD : The Benefits of Living in Strathpine
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 476 M
EBIT 2018 67,4 M
Net income 2018 41,7 M
Debt 2018 136 M
Yield 2018 8,30%
P/E ratio 2018 6,96
P/E ratio 2019 5,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,90x
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 291 M
Chart VILLA WORLD LTD
Duration : Period :
Villa World Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VILLA WORLD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,84  AUD
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Treasure Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mark Jewell Chairman
Michael Vinodolac Chief Operating Officer
Lorelei Nieves Chief Financial Officer
David Rennick Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VILLA WORLD LTD-19.93%218
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%36 983
VONOVIA-1.35%25 097
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%20 043
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN12.62%17 193
VINGROUP JSC--.--%14 411
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.