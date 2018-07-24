Villa World Rewards Club: You are OUR…

For over 30 years, Villa World has been making dreams come true for home buyers. Tens of thousands of Australians have embarked on their unique home building journey with Villa World, and we're privileged to have been a part of creating contemporary, architecturally-designed homes for our customers over the years. Helping Australians to live the life they've dreamed of, with worry-free house and land packages, our vision has always been to create not just homes, but lifestyles.

Villa World delivers the completed address with landscaped gardens and communities built with family, lifestyle and friendly neighbourhoods in mind. purchasing your new home with Villa World means walking into a home that's ready to move into, and a lifestyle that's ready to enjoy.

As testament to our dedication to building beautiful homes and creating memorable experiences, our Villa World customers have long been our biggest advocates. Our commitment to our loyal customers is what saw us introduce the Villa World Rewards Club.

The Villa World Rewards Club

At Villa World, our past and present Villa World property owners are our biggest supporters, and are our priority. That's why we've created the Villa World Rewards Club to reward our loyal customer group. We're so proud of our product, and of the relationships we build with our customers, that we have developed one of the most rewarding loyalty programs around.

The Villa World Rewards Club is an exclusive membership offered to past and present owners of Villa World properties. We're so delighted to have you as a part of the Villa World family that membership is free! Simply purchase any Villa World property and you automatically become a part of our Club. Once you're a member, you're with us for life - and that means earning rewards for life!

Many other loyalty programs fail to deliver real rewards to their customers, but the Villa World Rewards Club is no regular loyalty program. Our Club likes to reward its members generously, with real cash incentives. So, how do you earn rewards with Villa World Rewards Club? Simply purchase another Villa World property, or refer someone who does, and you'll receive $3000 in cash! It's as easy as that.

Why reward our customers?

The Villa World Rewards Club recognises the contribution that our valued customers make to our business. Your loyalty means the world to us, that's why we are tirelessly dedicated to creating beautiful, contemporary homes and thriving communities that keep our customers coming back for each new property they build. Becoming a part of the Villa World family means being a part of something special, and we want to continue to reward our loyal customers handsomely for spreading the word of their Villa World experience.

Your $3000 cash bonus could see you jetting off on a family getaway, treating the family and friends to a spectacular night out, splashing out on some new furniture, or even investing in more Villa World property. The choice is yours! And best of all? The rewards system is simple and easy.

How to receive your reward

Simply purchase another Villa World property, or refer a friend of family member who settles a Villa World property, and you'll be eligible to receive your $3000 cash reward. To claim your reward, all you need to do is fill out our Villa World Rewards Referral Form here. Then present the completed form to one of our Property Consultants.

Join the tens of thousands of Australians who've created their dream home and lifestyle with Villa World and you'll automatically become a part of the Villa World family, with access to our exclusive Villa World Rewards Club.

Already a member of the Villa World family? Let your family and friends know about your Villa World experience and you'll be enjoying the rich rewards the Villa World Rewards Club offers. For more information and for full terms and conditions, visit our Rewards Club page.

For more information regarding the Rewards Club please contact: