Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Villa World Ltd    VLW   AU000000VLW0

VILLA WORLD LTD (VLW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/02
2.17 AUD   --.--%
02:36aVILLA WORLD : The Ultimate Moving House Checklist
PU
07/31VILLA WORLD : 31 Jul 2018 - Appendix 3Y
PU
07/26VILLA WORLD : 26 Jul 2018 - Guidance Update FY19
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Villa World : The Ultimate Moving House Checklist

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 02:36am CEST

So, you've purchased your new home and you're now counting down to moving-in day. Despite being an exciting time, there is so much to organise that it can become quite overwhelming. To help you make your move as easy and stress-free as possible, we've created the ultimate moving house checklist.

1. Redirect the mail

This simple step can often be overlooked until it's too late - usually when you realise you haven't received your monthly phone or internet bills - but can be taken care of well in advance of your move. Head to your local post office to pick up the necessary form, or even complete it onlineif you're strapped for time. You can choose 3, 6 or 12-month redirection, any of which will give you plenty of time to contact your bank, utility providers and other important organisations to update your address. Getting this organised in advance will mean one less thing to do once you've got the keys to your new home.

2. Organise removalists well in advance

There are plenty of options for removalists in most areas, or you can even choose to hire a truck and take care of it yourself. Whichever option you choose, be sure to organise this well in advance. There's nothing worse than calling up your removalist the week before you're due to move into your new home only to find that they're not available on the day you need them. If you plan on doing the heavy lifting yourself, keep an eye out for truck and van hire specials before your move and you could even save yourself some money.

3. Book in the cleaners

Once you know the date you'll be leaving your old home and handing the keys back to the new owners or your property manager, it's time to organise the cleaning and carpet cleaning. Again, this is something you might want to do yourself - but, if you're currently renting, be sure to check your rental agreement for any terms and conditions around professional cleaning. Juggling moving boxes and furniture while having cleaners around can be a tall order, so if you're able to give yourself a couple of days to get the moving and cleaning done, things can go much more smoothly. Keep in mind that if you've had pets at your property you might need to have a pest spray done as well.

4. Get your essential services connected

Don't forget to organise the gas, electricity and internet connections before you move into your new home. These can take anywhere from a couple of days to 2 weeks to be transferred or connected to your new address, so get in touch with your providers as soon as possible and let them know about your planned move-in date. You can generally schedule the connection of these services a few weeks in advance, leaving you time to concentrate on getting the actual moving done! While you're talking to your providers, be sure to ask if you're getting the best offer available. Moving house is a good time to check in on your energy prices, phone bills and internet packages and even save some money while you're at it.

5. Have a plan for your pets

Do you have cats, dogs or other pets? Moving can be a stressful time for pets too, so be sure to have a plan for the few days before and after you move house. You might want to have family or friends take care of them while you're in the process of moving boxes from your old place to your new home, to avoid having them under foot and to save them from becoming anxious while there's so much going on. Once you're ready to introduce them to their new home, be sure to have their water and food bowls, bedding, and any toys ready for them in a quite place when they arrive. Also be sure to give them time to settle in once the hustle and bustle of moving has calmed down.

6. Start packing as soon as possible

Getting your boxes packed in advance of your move can make moving day that much easier. You can pick up moving boxes from most of your local storage companies or removalist firms, as well as packing tape and bubble wrap. Get a head start on your packing by boxing up your non-essential items and things that you don't need to use every day, such as books, DVDs, extra bedding and the bits and bobs hiding in your hallway cupboard. Be sure to label your boxes clearly with a description of the contents and the room they belong in, so organising is a breeze once you've arrived.

Disclaimer

Villa World Limited published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 00:35:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VILLA WORLD LTD
02:36aVILLA WORLD : The Ultimate Moving House Checklist
PU
07/31VILLA WORLD : 31 Jul 2018 - Appendix 3Y
PU
07/26VILLA WORLD : 26 Jul 2018 - Guidance Update FY19
PU
07/24VILLA WORLD REWARDS CLUB : You are OUR…
PU
07/24VILLA WORLD : 24 Jul 2018 - Interest Payment - VLWHA
PU
07/19VILLA WORLD : The New Downsizing Contribution…
PU
07/18VILLA WORLD : unveils display Village at Killara community
PU
07/18VILLA WORLD : Investing in Logan
PU
07/16FIRST HOME BUYERS : Why buy a New Home…
PU
07/09VILLA WORLD : 09 Jul 2018 - FY18 Guidance Update, Reporting Date and Webcast
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 475 M
EBIT 2018 68,0 M
Net income 2018 42,1 M
Debt 2018 135 M
Yield 2018 8,76%
P/E ratio 2018 6,53
P/E ratio 2019 6,46
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 275 M
Chart VILLA WORLD LTD
Duration : Period :
Villa World Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VILLA WORLD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,66  AUD
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Treasure Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mark Jewell Chairman
Michael Vinodolac Chief Operating Officer
Lorelei Nieves Chief Financial Officer
David Rennick Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VILLA WORLD LTD-24.13%203
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%37 486
VONOVIA-0.17%24 991
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%22 032
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN14.10%17 321
VINGROUP JSC--.--%14 618
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.