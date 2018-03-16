Log in
VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC. (VLGEA)
Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

03/16/2018 | 04:54pm CET

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Village Super Market, Inc. ﻿(NASDAQ:VLGEA) declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per Class A common share and $0.1625 per Class B common share. The dividends will be payable on April 26, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 5, 2018.

Village Super Market operates a chain of 29 supermarkets under the ShopRite name in New Jersey, Maryland and eastern Pennsylvania.

  
Contact:John Van Orden, CFO
 (973) 467-2200
 [email protected]


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Sumas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Sumas Chairman & Executive Vice President
John James Sumas COO, Director & General Counsel
John L. van Orden Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John P. Sumas Secretary, Director & Executive VP
