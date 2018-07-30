Vilniaus Baldai : Convocation of the General Meeting of Shareholders of “VILNIAUS BALDAI” AB and draft decisions

Vilniaus Baldai

Notification on material event

Convocation of the General Meeting of Shareholders of 'VILNIAUS BALDAI' AB and draft decisions

On initiative and decision of the company the ordinary General Meeting of the Public Liability Company 'VILNIAUS BALDAI' shall be convened at Savanorių ave. 178B, Vilnius on 20th of August 2018, 10:00 AM (the company's code 121922783, headquarter address Municipality of Vilnius city, Vilnius LT-03154, Savanorių ave. 178B).

Registration of shareholders shall start at 9:30 AM. Only the persons who are shareholders of the company at the end of the account day of the General Meeting of Shareholders, which is the 10th of August 2018, shall be entitled to attend the meeting and vote in it.

The Agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders of 'VILNIAUS BALDAI' AB shall include the following items:

1. Elections of the Audit Company and establishment of conditions for payment for audit services.

Draft decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of 'VILNIAUS BALDAI' AB:



1.1. To select the Limited Liability Company 'KPMG Baltics', the company's code 111494971, headquarter address Municipality of Vilnius city, Vilnius, Upės st. 21, the audit company certificate No. 001281, to perform the audit of Annual Financial Statements for the period of 2018-2019.



1.2. To determine the following payment conditions for performed audit:

Remuneration for audit of the set of the Annual Financial Statement for each year - 17 000 EUR, excluding the value added tax. The value added tax shall be calculated and paid additionally under procedure provided by laws.



1.3. In the event of additional services under the audit agreement, the audit company shall be paid additional remuneration. The amount of it shall be determined based on hourly rates of employees of the Private Liability Company 'KPMG Baltics' taking part in performance of additional services.



1.4. Additional remuneration shall be paid after completion of additional services.



Shareholders can get acquainted with documents related to the Agenda of the meeting, draft decisions on each item of the Agenda and documents that have to be provided to the General Meeting of Shareholders as well as other information related to exercise of rights of the shareholder in the premises of 'VILNIAUS BALDAI' AB at the address Vilnius, Savanorių ave. 178B during business hours.



Shareholders shall be entitled (i) to propose to supplement the Agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders providing the draft decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders for each supplemented item or, in the event when the decision is not needed - explanation of the shareholder (this right is foreseen for shareholders whose owned shares provide to them not less than 1/20 of all votes). The proposal to supplement the Agenda has to be provided in writing by registered mail or by submitting it by signing. The Agenda shall be supplemented if the proposal is received not later than prior 14 days until the General Meeting of Shareholders; (ii) to propose draft decisions on items that are included or shall be included into the Agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders at any time until the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders (in writing by registered mail or submitting them by signing) or in writing during the meeting (this right is foreseen for the shareholders whose owned shares provide to them not less than 1/20 of all votes); (iii) to provide the company in advance with questions related to items of the Agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders but not later than prior 3 business days until the General Meeting of Shareholders in writing by registered mail or by submitting it by signing.



The shareholders participating in the General Meeting of Shareholders and entitled to voting shall be bound to provide his/her identity document. Every shareholder shall be entitled to authorise a natural or legal person to attend the General Meeting of Shareholders and to vote on behalf of him/her. The assignee shall have the same rights in the General Meeting of Shareholders as the person having authorized him/her would have. The assignee must have identity document and the authorisation letter certified under procedure determinate by laws. The assignee has to provide the authorisation letter not later than until the beginning of registration of the General Meeting of Shareholders.



The authorization letter issued abroad has to be translated in the Lithuanian language and legalized under the procedure determinate by laws. The Company does not set a special form for authorization letter.



Every shareholder shall be entitled to authorise by electronic means a natural or legal person to attend the General Meeting of Shareholders and to vote on behalf of him/her. The shareholder must inform the company on the authorization letter issued by electronic means not later than until the beginning of the registration of the General Meeting of Shareholders. The letter of authorization issued by electronic means and provided notification have to be made in writing and may be provided to the company using electronic means if security of to be provided information is ensured and identity of the shareholder can be identified.



The shareholder or his assignee may vote in writing by filling in the general ballot paper. In that event, the requirement to provide the identity document shall not be applied. The form of the general ballot paper is provided in the website of the company. If the shareholder requires, the company shall send free of charge the general ballot paper by registered mail or shall hand it in person by signing not later than prior 10 days until the General Meeting of Shareholders. The filled in general ballot paper has to be signed by the shareholder or his assignee. When voting, the assignee has to attach the document confirming his voting right to the filled in ballot paper. The general ballot paper filled in and signed by the shareholder or the other person entitled to vote together with the document certifying the voting right have to be submitted to the company in writing not later than the last working day prior the meeting by sending them to 'VILNIAUS BALDAI' AB at the address Savanorių ave. 178 B, LT-03154 Vilnius, by registered mail.



Information regarding to be convened General Meeting of Shareholders (the notice on the convocation of the General Meeting of Shareholders, information on stock of the company, draft decisions, etc.) is presented in the website of AB 'VILNIAUS BALDAI' AB at http://www.vilniausbaldai.lt.



For more information please contact by phone + 370 5 2525700.

Contact person:

General Manager

Jonas Krutinis

Phone +370 (5) 252 57 00