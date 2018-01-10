VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund : Key Information Document

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)



LEI: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469



KEY INFORMATION DOCUMENT (“KID”)



10 January 2018



(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.4)



The Board of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited would like to bring your attention to the Key Information Document. This document provides you with key information about this investment product. It is not marketing material. The information is required by law to help you understand the nature, risks, costs, potential gains and losses of this product and to help you compare it with other products. The KID contains information about the Company in a prescribed format and should be considered alongside the Company’s statutory filings, such as the Annual Report, which can also be found on the website.



The full KID information can be found on the Company website at http://vof-fund.com/fund-information/

Or, please see http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-1001181717-00BC_VOF_KID-31-Dec-2017_CC.pdf



Enquiries:



Jonathan Luu

VinaCapital Investment Management Limited

Investor Relations

+84 28 3821 9930

[email protected]



Joel Weiden

VinaCapital Investment Management Limited

Communications

+84 28 3821 9930

[email protected]



David Benda / Hugh Jonathan

Numis Securities Limited, Broker

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

[email protected]



Andy Dovey / Franczeska Hanford

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary

+44 1481 745001

[email protected] / [email protected]