VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Correction : Transaction in Own Shares

03/12/2018 | 10:56am CET

This announcement is a correction for the one released on 9 March 2018. The correction relates to the total number of shares in issue less treasury shares and the total voting rights.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)
LEI: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469

Transaction in Own Shares
09 March 2018

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.4)

On 09 March 2018 the Company purchased the following amount of shares:

  • 300,000 ordinary shares of USD0.01 each in the capital of the Company designated as US Dollar shares (“US Dollar Shares”) at a price of GBP3.575 per share.

These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following the above transaction of the relevant US Dollar Shares, the total number of shares in issue of the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held  by the Company following the transactions described above   Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the transaction as described above 
14,333,000 US Dollar Shares 197,013,258 US Dollar Shares

From 09 March 2018, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 197,013,258.

More information on the Company is available at www.vof-fund.com
Enquiries:
Jonathan Luu
VinaCapital Investment Management Limited
Investor Relations
+84 28 3821 9930
[email protected]

Joel Weiden
VinaCapital Investment Management Limited
Communications
+84 28 3821 9930
[email protected]

David Benda / Hugh Jonathan
Numis Securities Limited, Broker
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
[email protected]

Franczeska Hanford / Andy Dovey
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary
+44 1481 745001
[email protected] / [email protected]
 


