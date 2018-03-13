Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Virtus Investment Partners Inc    VRTS

VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS INC (VRTS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Virtus Investment Partners : DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 10:01pm CET

CHICAGO, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: DNP), a closed-end fund advised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., today authorized the payment of dividends on its common stock as follows:

Cents Per Share

Record Date

Payable Date

6.5

April 30, 2018

May 10, 2018

6.5

May 31, 2018

June 11, 2018

6.5

June 29, 2018

July 10, 2018

The Fund adopted a Managed Distribution Plan (the "Plan") in 2007 to maintain its current 6.5 cent per share distribution rate. Under the Plan, the Fund will distribute all available investment income to its shareholders, consistent with the Fund's primary objective. If and when sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital to its shareholders in order to maintain the 6.5 cent per share distribution level.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the Fund's current monthly distribution, payable March 12, 2018, together with the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources. All amounts are expressed per share of common stock based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, which may differ from federal income tax regulations.

Notification of Sources of Distribution

Distribution Period: February 2018

Distribution Amount Per Share of Common Stock: $0.065

Distribution Estimates

February 2018

Year-to-date (YTD)

 

Per Share Amount

% of Current
Distribution

Per Share Amount

% of Cumulative
Distributions

Net Investment Income

$0.021

32%

$0.088

34%

Net Realized Short-Term
Capital Gains

-

-

-

-

Net Realized Long-Term
Capital Gains

0.012

19%

0.172

66%

Return of Capital (or Other
Capital Source)

 

0.032

49%

-

-

Total
(per common share)

$0.065

100%

$0.260

100%

DNP SELECT INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS AND SOURCES OF
DISTRIBUTION – 2

January 31, 2018

Average annual total return* on NAV for the 5 years ended

11.40%

Annualized current distribution rate as a percentage of NAV

8.30%

Cumulative total return on NAV for the fiscal year

-3.91%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV

2.07%


* Simple arithmetic average of each of the past five annual returns.

You should not necessarily draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of these distributions or from the terms of the Fund's Plan.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The Fund will issue a separate 19(a) notice at the time of each monthly distribution using the most current financial information available. 

About the Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment management company whose primary investment objectives are current income and long-term growth of income. The fund seeks to achieve these objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. For more information, visit www.dnpselectincome.com or call (800) 864-0629.

About the Investment Adviser

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. has more than 38 years of experience managing investment portfolios, including institutional separate accounts and open- and closed-end funds investing in utilities, infrastructure and real estate investment trusts (REITs). For more information, visit www.dpimc.com.

Duff & Phelps is a subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), a multi-boutique asset manager with $91 billion under management as of December 31, 2017. Virtus provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions through a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Additional information can be found at www.virtus.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dnp-select-income-fund-announces-dividends-and-sources-of-distribution-300613438.html

SOURCE DNP Select Income Fund Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS
10:01pVIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS : DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sour..
PR
03/08VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS : Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson..
PR
03/01VIRTUS GLOBAL MULTI-SECTOR INCOME FU : Declares Distribution and Discloses Sourc..
PR
02/28VIRTUS GLOBAL MULTI-SECTOR INCOME FU : Declares Distributions and Discloses Sour..
PR
02/27VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
02/22VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, F..
AQ
02/19VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. (NA : VRTS) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles..
AQ
02/16VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Cha..
AQ
02/12VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS : Taking majority stake in sustainable
AQ
02/08VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS : Announces Investment in Sustainable Growth Advisers
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/15Virtus Investment declares $0.45 dividend 
02/05Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/02Virtus Investment Partners' (VRTS) CEO George Aylward on Q4 2017 Results - Ea.. 
02/02Virtus Investment beats by $0.17, beats on revenue 
01/197 Stocks With Exploding (In A Good Way) Earnings Estimates And Analyst Rating.. 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.