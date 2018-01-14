Visa : Brings Sensory Branding to Merchants, Terminal Manufacturers and Developers

NATIONAL RETAIL FEDERATION “BIG SHOW” – Visa (NYSE: V) today
announced that its suite of sensory branding is now available as a pilot
program for merchants, terminal manufacturers and developers. In a world
increasingly filled with voice-commands, networked appliances and
payment-enabled wearables, Visa’s unique sound, animation and haptic
(vibration) cues signify completed, secure transactions in digital and
physical retail environments when consumers pay using Visa.
“Our research has shown that Visa’s sensory cues signal speed, trust and
convenience among consumers,” said Jack Forestell, head of global
merchant solutions, Visa Inc. “As new payment experiences proliferate,
we are helping our partners assure their customers that their
transaction has been quickly and securely completed, no matter how they
prefer to pay.”
Covering approximately 60 percent of the U.S. merchant point-of-sale
terminal market1, manufacturers Equinox Payments, Ingenico
Group, Poynt, and Verifone are working with Visa to pilot sensory
branding with merchant partners in the coming year. According to a
recent consumer study conducted in eight countries, 81 percent 2
of participants said they would have a more positive perception of
merchants who used either the sound or animation cues. Additionally,
less than a second in length2, the sound of Visa was found to
signal speed and convenience.
“We are pleased that Visa will be first to take advantage of new
Verifone capabilities that enable distinctive experiences for
cardholders,” said Vin D’Agostino, executive vice president at
Verifone. “We believe merchants and consumers benefit from a more
personalized and relevant experience at check out and offer a powerful
and open platform to allow innovators like Visa to create those
experiences at the last inch of commerce.”
“Equinox is thrilled to be part of Visa’s innovative sensory branding
initiative,” said Rob Hayhow, vice president, Equinox Payments. “Our
Luxe family of devices has been designed to take full advantage of this
technology by putting the customer experience at the forefront of every
transaction.”
Visa’s sensory branding is scheduled to be available as a software
development kit (SDK) for iOS, Android, and Web solutions on the Visa
Developer Platform on January 31st. Developers can visit https://developer.visa.com/
to learn more about integrating the features into their solutions.
As a presenting sponsor of NRF 2018’s Innovation Lab, Visa’s sensory
branding will be showcased at NRF 2018: Retail’s Big Show in New York,
where attendees can test the technology through an immersive,
interactive demonstration. To explore how industry leaders like Visa are
forging new frontiers in digital transactions, Visa CEO Al Kelly will
discuss the future of commerce and payments at the conference alongside
Karen Katz, president and CEO, The Neiman Marcus Group, Inc. and Jon
Fortt, co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk Alley” on Tuesday, January 16 from
10:30-11:15 am ET. Additionally, Matt Smith, vice president of Visa’s
Platform Strategy will be hosting a panel of retailers directly after
the keynote on the Innovation Lab Stage with Chris Plunkett (CMT Group)
at 11:30 a.m. ET.
1 Nilson Report #1114, July 2017
2 IPG Lab 2017
