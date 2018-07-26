Visa : Fans Win With Visa at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Visa (NYSE: V), the Official Payment Services Partner of FIFA, today
announced its final results for the FIFA World Cup™, showcasing the
positive impact of the tournament throughout the 64 matches played
across Russia from June 14 to July 15, 2018.
Overall, contactless payment technology – including payments made using
contactless cards, mobile devices or wearables - took centre circle,
increasing in the host cities during the duration of the tournament.
During the FIFA World Cup™, contactless payments accounted for 45
percent of all Visa purchases in the 11 host cities. Fans from Poland
made the most of the contactless purchasing options in-stadium, making
74 percent of Visa transactions using contactless technology.
“Being the exclusive payment services partner at the FIFA World Cup™ has
a demonstrable impact on Visa’s business and brand,” said Lynne Biggar,
chief marketing and communications officer, Visa Inc. “At the
tournament, we debuted innovative payment technologies that made the fan
experience better and drove our global priorities. Meanwhile, among the
billions of fans who watched on screens around the world, we were able
to drive Visa brand preference through a diverse, high-impact
multi-channel media campaign.”
Foreign Tourists Outspend Russian Fans
Visa data illustrates the economic boost that the FIFA World Cup™
provides for its host country. Throughout the tournament, international
travellers outspent Russian locals at the matches: specifically,
international Visa cardholders spent 15% more in total in-stadium than
Russian cardholders. The increase of international traveler spend
positively impacted tourism-related categories, with the biggest three
merchant categories being lodging, airlines and restaurants.
In the end, attendees of the final match were the biggest spenders of
all: the France vs. Croatia match on July 15 had the highest payment
volume of the 64 matches.
Visa Extends its Brand through Coordinated Partner Campaigns
The FIFA World Cup™ presents an unmatched opportunity to deepen
partnerships, highlight Visa’s payment innovation and connect clients
and consumers to the evolving portfolio of Visa offerings. In Russia,
Visa curated unforgettable experiences for more than 250 clients and
3,000 consumers who traveled from over a hundred different countries. In
103 markets around the world, Visa partnered with more than 500 issuers
and 40 merchants in 24 languages on a variety of FIFA-related
activities, whether to run custom marketing programs, host in-market
viewing parties or utilize Visa’s exclusive marketing campaign assets to
drive mutual business priorities.
Visa Reaches Fans at Home
According to FIFA data, the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ saw
record-breaking global viewership, with an estimated three billion fans
tuning in for some of the tournament this summer. FIFA data also shows
that 22 percent of viewers watched the tournament digitally, through
mobile or desktop, or through out-of-home viewing. In fact, the
tournament is on track to be the most-viewed sporting event ever on
digital platforms, setting streaming records in major markets including
China, France, United Kingdom and United States.
Visa built brand equity among this global, multi-channel audience by
having the Visa logo on field boards for more than seven hours on
broadcast during the 64 matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™. The
company’s digital-first marketing approach was designed to reach fans no
matter where they watched, through a multi-channel global campaign
featuring international football superstar, Zlatan Ibrahimović, who
helped fans defeat fear of missing out (FOMO) this summer. Visa’s FIFA
World Cup™ campaign, “Visa's Ultimate FIFA World Cup™ FOMO” documented
Zlatan’s journey to the tournament and his return to the FIFA World Cup™
stage, highlighting the ease of contactless payment technology
throughout his adventure.
“Visa brought me to Russia to defeat FIFA World Cup™ FOMO and to check
out the cool payment technology,” said Zlatan Ibrahimović, star athlete
and FIFA World Cup™ legend. “Together, Visa and Zlatan made sure fans
were the real winners of the FIFA World Cup™.”
Cashless from Kick-off to the Final Match
For the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, Visa was the exclusive payment
service in all stadiums where payment cards were accepted. In-stadium,
fans could pay with contactless Visa credit and debit cards and mobile
payment services at the more than 3,500 point-of-sale terminals and
1,000 mobile concessionaires that were equipped with the latest in
payment innovation. Visa also provided fans in Russia innovations for
fast, easy and cash-free payment experiences, including the ability to
purchase 6,500 payment rings, 30,000 payment bands and commemorative
contactless Visa prepaid cards. Four years ago, many of these payment
innovations did not exist and Visa looks forward to seeing how payments
evolve by 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™.
About Visa
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our
mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable
and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and
economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet,
provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable
of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The
company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid
growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind
the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world
moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products,
people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more
information, visit About
Visa, visacorporate.tumblr.com
and @VisaNews.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005064/en/